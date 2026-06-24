Single-floor tiny house skips the loft to keep things spaciously simple

Unlike a lot of tiny houses we see, the Justine doesn't attempt to cram too much into its towable frame. Instead, it spreads its interior layout across a single floor, creating a spacious home that's suitable for full-time living.

Designed by Craft House, the Justine is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 8.4 m (27.5 ft) and a standard towable width of 2.5 m (8.2 ft), so it could be moved around regularly if required. Its exterior follows a similar design language to other Craft House models and is clad in an attractive mixture of heat-treated pine and aluminum.

The Justine opens up to the outside with large double glass doors Craft House

Double glass doors open onto a surprisingly spacious-looking living area with a pleasing decor finished in Scandinavian spruce. The center of the home is dominated by the kitchen. This is equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, a fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house, especially a European model. Underfloor heating is another nice high-end addition. It also has both upper and lower cabinetry, helping maximize storage space.

Near the kitchen is a dining table with seating for four, though the space looks like it could easily host a sofa instead if preferred.

The kitchen connects to the bathroom. Accessed by a wooden door, it has a glass-enclosed shower, as well as a flushing toilet and a sink. The washer/dryer and water heater are stowed away in a cupboard.

The Justine's bathroom contains a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a sink Craft House

On the opposite side of the living area is the bedroom. Again reached by a wooden door, it has generous headroom thanks to the single-floor layout and contains a double bed and a wardrobe. Though there's no loft, a small crawl space above the room offers some additional storage too.

The Justine gets power from an RV-style hookup as standard. However, Craft House tailors its builds to suit owners' needs and there are lots of options available, including customizing its layout, selecting the building materials used, and even choosing full off-grid operation.

The home starts at PLN 199,000 (for reference, this works out to roughly US$52,500), but will vary a lot depending on options chosen. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Craft House