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Tiny Houses

Single-floor tiny house skips the loft to keep things spaciously simple

By Adam Williams
June 24, 2026
Single-floor tiny house skips the loft to keep things spaciously simple
The Justine's exterior is clad in heat-treated pine and aluminum
The Justine's exterior is clad in heat-treated pine and aluminum
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The Justine's exterior is clad in heat-treated pine and aluminum
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The Justine's exterior is clad in heat-treated pine and aluminum
The Justine, by Craft House, is a single-floor tiny house designed for full-time living
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The Justine, by Craft House, is a single-floor tiny house designed for full-time living
The Justine's bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright, thanks to the home's single-floor layout
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The Justine's bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright, thanks to the home's single-floor layout
The Justine's bedroom contains a double bed and some storage space
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The Justine's bedroom contains a double bed and some storage space
The center of the Justine's single-floor layout is taken up by its kitchen
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The center of the Justine's single-floor layout is taken up by its kitchen
The Justine's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, an oven, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher
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The Justine's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, an oven, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher
The Justine's interior is finished in Scandinavian spruce
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The Justine's interior is finished in Scandinavian spruce
The Justine's bathroom contains a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a sink
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The Justine's bathroom contains a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a sink
The Justine's bathroom hosts a washer/dryer and water heater within a cupboard
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The Justine's bathroom hosts a washer/dryer and water heater within a cupboard
The Justine features a dining table with seating for four, as per the owner's wishes, though it could have a sofa installed instead
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The Justine features a dining table with seating for four, as per the owner's wishes, though it could have a sofa installed instead
The Justine opens up to the outside with large double glass doors
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The Justine opens up to the outside with large double glass doors
View gallery - 11 images

Unlike a lot of tiny houses we see, the Justine doesn't attempt to cram too much into its towable frame. Instead, it spreads its interior layout across a single floor, creating a spacious home that's suitable for full-time living.

Designed by Craft House, the Justine is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 8.4 m (27.5 ft) and a standard towable width of 2.5 m (8.2 ft), so it could be moved around regularly if required. Its exterior follows a similar design language to other Craft House models and is clad in an attractive mixture of heat-treated pine and aluminum.

The Justine opens up to the outside with large double glass doors
The Justine opens up to the outside with large double glass doors

Double glass doors open onto a surprisingly spacious-looking living area with a pleasing decor finished in Scandinavian spruce. The center of the home is dominated by the kitchen. This is equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, a fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house, especially a European model. Underfloor heating is another nice high-end addition. It also has both upper and lower cabinetry, helping maximize storage space.

Near the kitchen is a dining table with seating for four, though the space looks like it could easily host a sofa instead if preferred.

The kitchen connects to the bathroom. Accessed by a wooden door, it has a glass-enclosed shower, as well as a flushing toilet and a sink. The washer/dryer and water heater are stowed away in a cupboard.

The Justine's bathroom contains a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a sink
The Justine's bathroom contains a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a sink

On the opposite side of the living area is the bedroom. Again reached by a wooden door, it has generous headroom thanks to the single-floor layout and contains a double bed and a wardrobe. Though there's no loft, a small crawl space above the room offers some additional storage too.

The Justine gets power from an RV-style hookup as standard. However, Craft House tailors its builds to suit owners' needs and there are lots of options available, including customizing its layout, selecting the building materials used, and even choosing full off-grid operation.

The home starts at PLN 199,000 (for reference, this works out to roughly US$52,500), but will vary a lot depending on options chosen. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Craft House

View gallery - 11 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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