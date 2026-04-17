Tiny house trades portability for a more spacious interior layout

The Lukas tiny house isn't a great fit for would-be nomads since it doesn't have wheels and needs to be transported by truck. However, what it lacks in portability, it more than makes up for with a spacious interior that sleeps four in comfort.

The Lukas is designed by Craft House. It has a length of 10 m (33 ft) and an increased width of 3.5 m (11.6 ft), so it's still relatively compact compared to a traditional brick-and-mortar home, but features a roomier apartment-like interior than a regular tiny house offers. The exterior follows a similar design language to previous models by the firm, like the towable Katrin, and is finished in engineered wood and aluminum.

The Lukas' interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing, which includes multiple skylights Craft House

The decor is modern and minimalist, with a combo open area taking up much of the available floorspace. It includes a living room with a sofa, coffee table, and an entertainment center, plus a wall-mounted TV. The high ceiling and generous glazing help make it seem open and airy. In a nice touch, it also has underfloor heating throughout. The kitchen is adjacent and is equipped with breakfast bar seating for two, a sink, an oven, an induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, a dishwasher, and cabinetry.

The Lukas' bathroom is on the ground floor and accessed from the kitchen. A floating toilet – meaning that the basin is mounted to the wall and the cistern and plumbing are hidden from view – is a high-end addition. The bathroom also contains a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a washer/dryer.

Elsewhere on the lower floor, at the opposite side of the home to the living room, is the master bedroom. This has ample headroom to stand upright, thanks to its downstairs position, plus it includes storage space, a double bed, and connects to the outside with its own glass doors.

There's also a second bedroom in the Lukas, which is accessed by an open staircase. This contains a double bed and more storage, while skylights increase natural light.

The Lukas' kitchen is spacious and includes lots of cabinetry and a breakfast bar for two Craft House

Like Craft House's other models, the Lukas is built to order and there are lots of optional extras available, including an outdoor terrace and a full off-grid setup. It's up for sale from PLN 320,000 (US$88,000). We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Craft House