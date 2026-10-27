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Tiny Houses

32-ft-long tiny house spreads out over a single floor

By Adam Williams
October 27, 2026
32-ft-long tiny house spreads out over a single floor
The Single-Level Avalon 32', by Dragon Tiny Homes, is a spacious tiny house that's arranged on one floor
The Single-Level Avalon 32', by Dragon Tiny Homes, is a spacious tiny house that's arranged on one floor
View 10 Images
The Single-Level Avalon 32', by Dragon Tiny Homes, is a spacious tiny house that's arranged on one floor
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The Single-Level Avalon 32', by Dragon Tiny Homes, is a spacious tiny house that's arranged on one floor
The Single-Level Avalon 32' measures 269 sq ft (25 sq m), most of which is taken up by its open living room and kitchen
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The Single-Level Avalon 32' measures 269 sq ft (25 sq m), most of which is taken up by its open living room and kitchen
The Single-Level Avalon 32' has a well-proportioned living room with a sofa, a wall-mounted TV, and an electric fireplace
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The Single-Level Avalon 32' has a well-proportioned living room with a sofa, a wall-mounted TV, and an electric fireplace
The Single-Level Avalon 32' looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
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The Single-Level Avalon 32' looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Single-Level Avalon 32' includes both a ceiling fan and a mini-split air-conditioning unit
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The Single-Level Avalon 32' includes both a ceiling fan and a mini-split air-conditioning unit
The interior of the Single-Level Avalon 32' is finished in wood, with vinyl flooring
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The interior of the Single-Level Avalon 32' is finished in wood, with vinyl flooring
The kitchen in the Single-Level Avalon 32' is quite modest when it comes to appliances, but does have a lot of cabinetry for its size
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The kitchen in the Single-Level Avalon 32' is quite modest when it comes to appliances, but does have a lot of cabinetry for its size
The kitchen in the Single-Level Avalon 32' includes a sink, an induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and a microwave
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The kitchen in the Single-Level Avalon 32' includes a sink, an induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and a microwave
The bedroom in the Single-Level Avalon 32' has ample headroom to stand upright thanks to the home's single-floor layout
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The bedroom in the Single-Level Avalon 32' has ample headroom to stand upright thanks to the home's single-floor layout
The bathroom in the Single-Level Avalon 32' includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a washer/dryer
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The bathroom in the Single-Level Avalon 32' includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a washer/dryer
View gallery - 10 images

Dragon Tiny Homes has revealed yet another iteration on its popular Avalon model. Rather than trying to pack in as much as possible like the others, this one spreads out over a single floor, making everyday life a little more straightforward.

The Single-Level Avalon 32' is based on a triple-axle trailer and is clad in engineered wood, which is painted in gray and green on the example model shown. The tiny house is Dragon Tiny Homes' largest available at 32 ft (9.7 m), but the lack of an upstairs keeps the height to a manageable 13.6 ft (4.15 m). According to the firm, it's towable with a Ford F350 truck or something similar.

The Single-Level Avalon 32' measures 269 sq ft (25 sq m), most of which is taken up by its open living room and kitchen
The Single-Level Avalon 32' measures 269 sq ft (25 sq m), most of which is taken up by its open living room and kitchen

The home's interior is finished in wood and measures 269 sq ft (25 sq m). It's arranged around a large open living room and kitchen. The former has a sofa with integrated storage, a wall-mounted TV, and an electric fireplace. There's also a ceiling fan overhead and a mini-split air-conditioning unit nearby. A picture window brings in plenty of natural light, while a drop-down table provides space for dining or working.

The adjacent kitchen is pretty modest: it contains a sink, an induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and a microwave – so the basics are there, but there's no oven or dishwasher, for example. I do like the cabinetry in here, with both upper and lower cabinets providing quite a lot of storage space for a kitchen of its size.

The central living/kitchen area is flanked on either side by a room. One is the bathroom. Accessed by a barn-style sliding door, it includes a vanity sink, a walk-in shower, and a flushing toilet. There's also a washer/dryer tucked away in here.

The living room in the Single-Level Avalon 32' has a drop-down table suitable for use as a dining table or desk area
The living room in the Single-Level Avalon 32' has a drop-down table suitable for use as a dining table or desk area

The opposite door, meanwhile, is on a standard hinge and leads to the bedroom. Thanks to the home's single-floor layout, you can actually stand upright and move around in here, which isn't typically the case with a loft bedroom. That's a real benefit for those who don't want to duck down or climb steps to bed every night. The room itself is furnished with a double bed, a wardrobe, and some shelving.

The Single-Level Avalon 32' model shown is currently up for sale for US$73,850. Delivery is available in the continental United States, with rates varying depending on location.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes

View gallery - 10 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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