32-ft-long tiny house spreads out over a single floor

Dragon Tiny Homes has revealed yet another iteration on its popular Avalon model. Rather than trying to pack in as much as possible like the others, this one spreads out over a single floor, making everyday life a little more straightforward.

The Single-Level Avalon 32' is based on a triple-axle trailer and is clad in engineered wood, which is painted in gray and green on the example model shown. The tiny house is Dragon Tiny Homes' largest available at 32 ft (9.7 m), but the lack of an upstairs keeps the height to a manageable 13.6 ft (4.15 m). According to the firm, it's towable with a Ford F350 truck or something similar.

The Single-Level Avalon 32' measures 269 sq ft (25 sq m), most of which is taken up by its open living room and kitchen Dragon Tiny Homes

The home's interior is finished in wood and measures 269 sq ft (25 sq m). It's arranged around a large open living room and kitchen. The former has a sofa with integrated storage, a wall-mounted TV, and an electric fireplace. There's also a ceiling fan overhead and a mini-split air-conditioning unit nearby. A picture window brings in plenty of natural light, while a drop-down table provides space for dining or working.

The adjacent kitchen is pretty modest: it contains a sink, an induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and a microwave – so the basics are there, but there's no oven or dishwasher, for example. I do like the cabinetry in here, with both upper and lower cabinets providing quite a lot of storage space for a kitchen of its size.

The central living/kitchen area is flanked on either side by a room. One is the bathroom. Accessed by a barn-style sliding door, it includes a vanity sink, a walk-in shower, and a flushing toilet. There's also a washer/dryer tucked away in here.

The living room in the Single-Level Avalon 32' has a drop-down table suitable for use as a dining table or desk area Dragon Tiny Homes

The opposite door, meanwhile, is on a standard hinge and leads to the bedroom. Thanks to the home's single-floor layout, you can actually stand upright and move around in here, which isn't typically the case with a loft bedroom. That's a real benefit for those who don't want to duck down or climb steps to bed every night. The room itself is furnished with a double bed, a wardrobe, and some shelving.

The Single-Level Avalon 32' model shown is currently up for sale for US$73,850. Delivery is available in the continental United States, with rates varying depending on location.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes