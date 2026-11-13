Affordable tiny house squeezes the basics into just 16 ft

Tiny houses don't come much smaller – or cheaper – than this unnamed model. Measuring just 16 ft (4.9 m) long, it features a space-saving interior that makes some interesting choices to maximize its limited footprint.

This model is based on a double-axle trailer and has a floorspace of 128 sq ft (11.9 sq m) on the ground floor, which is considerably smaller than a typical North American tiny house. Some larger examples, like the Wildflower, measure as much as 400 sq ft (37 sq m). The exterior is finished in dark gray board-and-batten-style siding, with a metal roof. It also has a very small entrance porch.

The tiny house's interior measures 128 sq ft (11.9 sq m), not including its lofts Tiny House Listings

Obviously, such a compact interior involves some compromises. This isn't somewhere you're going to host guests, and there's no conventional living room either. The majority of the floorspace is given over to a combined kitchen and dining area. Still, it manages to squeeze in the essentials.

The kitchen itself is equipped with a sink, a microwave, and a fridge/freezer. There's actually a fair amount of cabinetry too, considering its size. Nearby is a small dining table that seats two. Personally, assuming there's room, I'd be tempted to swap this out for a two-seater sofa since I'd rather have the added comfort, but then you'd be eating on your lap.

A sliding door provides access to the adjacent bathroom, which is very small. It includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

The tiny house has a double bed in one of its two lofts, with a hot-water tank installed at the foot of the bed Tiny House Listings

There isn't just one loft in this model, but two. One is accessed by a fixed space-saving ladder and serves as the bedroom. It contains a double bed along with one rather unusual addition: a hot-water tank is installed at the foot of the bed. Not the most attractive thing to wake up to, though with luck it'll help keep your feet warm in winter.

The secondary loft is much smaller and will need to be reached by a removable ladder. It looks suitable for use as a storage space.

The tiny house is currently up for sale for just US$34,500.

Source: Tiny House Listings