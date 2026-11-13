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Tiny Houses

Affordable tiny house squeezes the basics into just 16 ft

By Adam Williams
November 13, 2026
Affordable tiny house squeezes the basics into just 16 ft
This unnamed tiny house is currently up for sale for just $34,500
This unnamed tiny house is currently up for sale for just $34,500
View 8 Images
This unnamed tiny house is currently up for sale for just $34,500
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This unnamed tiny house is currently up for sale for just $34,500
The tiny house is accessed by a small entrance porch
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The tiny house is accessed by a small entrance porch
The tiny house's interior measures 128 sq ft (11.9 sq m), not including its lofts
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The tiny house's interior measures 128 sq ft (11.9 sq m), not including its lofts
The tiny house's kitchen includes a sink, a microwave, a fridge/freezer, and a decent amount of cabinetry for its size
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The tiny house's kitchen includes a sink, a microwave, a fridge/freezer, and a decent amount of cabinetry for its size
The tiny house's living area includes a dining table that seats two
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The tiny house's living area includes a dining table that seats two
The tiny house has a double bed in one of its two lofts, with a hot-water tank installed at the foot of the bed
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The tiny house has a double bed in one of its two lofts, with a hot-water tank installed at the foot of the bed
The tiny house's second loft is smaller and is best suited for use as a storage area
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The tiny house's second loft is smaller and is best suited for use as a storage area
The tiny house's compact bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
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The tiny house's compact bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
View gallery - 8 images

Tiny houses don't come much smaller – or cheaper – than this unnamed model. Measuring just 16 ft (4.9 m) long, it features a space-saving interior that makes some interesting choices to maximize its limited footprint.

This model is based on a double-axle trailer and has a floorspace of 128 sq ft (11.9 sq m) on the ground floor, which is considerably smaller than a typical North American tiny house. Some larger examples, like the Wildflower, measure as much as 400 sq ft (37 sq m). The exterior is finished in dark gray board-and-batten-style siding, with a metal roof. It also has a very small entrance porch.

The tiny house's interior measures 128 sq ft (11.9 sq m), not including its lofts
The tiny house's interior measures 128 sq ft (11.9 sq m), not including its lofts

Obviously, such a compact interior involves some compromises. This isn't somewhere you're going to host guests, and there's no conventional living room either. The majority of the floorspace is given over to a combined kitchen and dining area. Still, it manages to squeeze in the essentials.

The kitchen itself is equipped with a sink, a microwave, and a fridge/freezer. There's actually a fair amount of cabinetry too, considering its size. Nearby is a small dining table that seats two. Personally, assuming there's room, I'd be tempted to swap this out for a two-seater sofa since I'd rather have the added comfort, but then you'd be eating on your lap.

A sliding door provides access to the adjacent bathroom, which is very small. It includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

The tiny house has a double bed in one of its two lofts, with a hot-water tank installed at the foot of the bed
The tiny house has a double bed in one of its two lofts, with a hot-water tank installed at the foot of the bed

There isn't just one loft in this model, but two. One is accessed by a fixed space-saving ladder and serves as the bedroom. It contains a double bed along with one rather unusual addition: a hot-water tank is installed at the foot of the bed. Not the most attractive thing to wake up to, though with luck it'll help keep your feet warm in winter.

The secondary loft is much smaller and will need to be reached by a removable ladder. It looks suitable for use as a storage space.

The tiny house is currently up for sale for just US$34,500.

Source: Tiny House Listings

View gallery - 8 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
2 comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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2 comments
Uncle Anonymous
Why would a person want to live in a "tiny home" that is roughly the same square footage as a prison cell?
paul314
Some people pretty much use their homes as places to eat, bathe and sleep. For them this would be fine.