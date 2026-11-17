Founded in Southern California in 2024, VentureXplorer has quickly grown out an intriguing line of flexible, built-to-order camper modules that fit all manner of van, truck, and trailer. Its latest is a little pod it calls the Bunkr, a tiny, boxy living module that can become a caravan when paired with a compatibly sized trailer chassis or stand on its own as a simple, cozy tiny home. Either way, it squeezes one or two beds, a full kitchen and a bathroom into one of the smallest tiny-living footprints out there.

When I first spotted the Bunkr and discovered it could work as a standalone micro-cabin, I thought it might just be the tiniest mobile home out there. Of course, I should have known that New Atlas' very own Adam Williams was already well ahead of me there, having written up a 19.5-sq ft (1.8-sq m) world record-seeking micro-dwelling a couple years back. That sharply peaked Lilliputian house-on-wheels is less than half the size of the smallest Bunkr floor plan by square footage.

And believe it or not, there's been an even smaller home, the One Sqm Home (10.8 sq ft) tiny home that Guinness recognized as the "smallest temporary house." It's basically a house-shaped box you can set upright to sit in and lie down to lean back (not necessarily lie fully down) and sleep in.

How much vehicle you need will depend upon how you spec your Bunkr, as estimated weight varies widely Venture Xplorer

VentureXplorer's Bunkr isn't the all-out smallest of incredibly tiny homes built for ultra-simple living, but it is in the conversation. At just 50 sq ft (4.6 sq m) in its smallest incarnation, the Bunkr would be the third-smallest entry on our recent list of extreme tiny homes, just 2 sq ft larger than the second smallest entry – a model from an outfit called Tiny Tiny Homes.

Beyond the smallest 5 x 10-ft (1.5 x 3-m) footprint, VentureXplorer also offers 6 x 12-ft (1.8 x 3.7-m) and 7 x 14-ft (2.1 x 4.3-m) Bunkr sizes. From there, it ultimately slides a set of basic blueprints across the proverbial table and lets its customer on the other side fill in most of the details: materials, sleeping capacity, amenities and much more.

After selecting a floor size, buyers pick out their preferred frame, choosing from stout galvanized steel, lighter aluminum or a frameless composite monocoque construction. They also select whether they want a trailerable model or one built to stand alone, the former working like a boxy caravan, the latter more like a miniature off-grid cabin in (or out of) the woods.

Wood-style cladding gives the Bunkr a more residential tiny home look Venture Xplorer

Buyers then go on to choose between a more traditional camper-like look with bare fiberglass-composite wall construction, more of a mobile office-style space with two walls' worth of double-glazed windows, or a homier feel with wood-look slatted cladding. Inside, they can go with a laminated MDF wall trim or an aluminum finish. Between those inner and outer surfaces, XPS insulation keeps the interior isolated from the outside weather.

Sick of picking options yet? Well, if you were actually speccing out your own Bunkr order, you'd still have some work left to do ... right down to zeroing in on the perfect mattress firmness. But instead of listing out every option, we'll skip to the sample floor plan that Venture has been towing around to exhibit at different shows.

Sofa and bunk bed folded back to day form Venture Xplorer

The model in the photos measures 7 ft wide, 10 ft long and 7 ft tall (2.1 x 3 x 2.1 m), so it falls between the 5 x 10-ft and 7 x 14-ft floor plans VentureXplorer highlights on its Bunkr web page (the company also stresses that it customizes every aspect and can build to the exact dimensions of your trailer, truck or van). Venture is able to fit in a highly capable floor plan with a corner wet bath, apartment-grade kitchen and pair of bunk beds ready to accommodate two to four people.

The layout plants a cushioned sofa on the entry sidewall across from a kitchen on the other side. That sofa then expands out into a bed at night. A Murphy-style foldaway upper bunk bed stays out of the way against the wall during the day, folding out at night to sleep another one or two people.

This tiny Bunkr sleeps up to four people on a pair of bunk beds Venture Xplorer

We call the kitchen "apartment-grade" because it brings a full equipment set rare in small American RVs: a full range with oven and four-burner stove, a microwave, a sink and a door fridge. While the sink, fridge and stove are expected in most RVs, a dual-burner stove is much more common than a four-burner and ovens remain quite rare in small RVs.

It's quite a nice little cookery for such a tiny living pod, but if we're nitpicking, the design appears to lack free countertop space for food prep, relying mostly on the stove and sink lids. There's also a stowable dining table that could probably work in a pinch, too.

The kitchen sink and four-burner stove uncovered Venture Xplorer

The bathroom is located toward the front corner near the entry door and has a simple layout with single drained floor, toilet, and corner sink with pull-out faucet that doubles as the shower. While it's still a wet bathroom, the floor appears large enough that you don't have to sit on the toilet while showering.

A look inside the wet bathroom – size and layout will vary based on customer's specs Venture Xplorer

The demo Bunkr also has windows on three sides to keep the view focused on the outdoors. That array includes a pair of windows on the rear wall and a full-height door window.

"We wanted to see how small and portable we could make a real, usable living space," VentureXplorer explains of its first Bunkr build. "The idea was to create something that does not need a permanent foundation, can be leveled with jacks, and can still be moved or dropped onto a trailer without making the whole setup complicated."

"Long term, we see the Bunkr being used for things like temporary living, workforce housing, backyard space, and emergency situations where having something simple, movable and ready to use makes more sense than building a permanent structure. Our plan is to keep developing the concept, improve the layout, and make it available in different sizes and configurations depending on how people actually want to use it."

The Bunkr is Venture's latest design, and the company has been showing it at various expos Venture Xplorer

Venture tells us that Bunkr units will range broadly in price based on customer configuration, with base prices coming in between US$30,000 and $40,000, depending on size. Weights will vary widely between 1,500 and 6,000 lb (680 to 2,720 kg), depending on size and equipment. Available equipment and accessories include an electrical system with solar charging, air conditioning and heating, a water heater, a sunroof, a rooftop tent for expanded sleeping space and an awning.

Source: VentureXplorer

