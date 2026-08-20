Top 10 tiny houses that showcase the extremes of small living

Tiny houses come in all shapes and sizes nowadays. Some models push toward the upper limits of what can reasonably be considered a portable home, while others embrace extreme downsizing. Here are 10 of our favorites from both ends of the spectrum.

For this selection, we've picked five examples of XL models that are as big as some apartments, along with another five ultra-small micro-homes that fit an impressive amount into their challenging footprint. Rather than wacky designs, we've limited ourselves to actual built homes. They hail from all over the world, with most of them being located in North America.

These XL models will appeal to those who like the idea of downsizing but don't want to compromise too much, featuring surprisingly spacious layouts and plenty of home comforts.

At the opposite end, these ultra-small homes are for dedicated downsizers and highlight just how much house can be squeezed into a compact footprint.