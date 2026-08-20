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Tiny Houses

Top 10 tiny houses that showcase the extremes of small living

By Adam Williams
August 20, 2026
Top 10 tiny houses that showcase the extremes of small living
This tiny house, by Levi Kelly, sits at the more compact end of our pick of the largest and smallest homes we've seen so far
This tiny house, by Levi Kelly, sits at the more compact end of our pick of the largest and smallest homes we've seen so far
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This tiny house, by Levi Kelly, sits at the more compact end of our pick of the largest and smallest homes we've seen so far
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This tiny house, by Levi Kelly, sits at the more compact end of our pick of the largest and smallest homes we've seen so far

Tiny houses come in all shapes and sizes nowadays. Some models push toward the upper limits of what can reasonably be considered a portable home, while others embrace extreme downsizing. Here are 10 of our favorites from both ends of the spectrum.

For this selection, we've picked five examples of XL models that are as big as some apartments, along with another five ultra-small micro-homes that fit an impressive amount into their challenging footprint. Rather than wacky designs, we've limited ourselves to actual built homes. They hail from all over the world, with most of them being located in North America.

These XL models will appeal to those who like the idea of downsizing but don't want to compromise too much, featuring surprisingly spacious layouts and plenty of home comforts.

At the opposite end, these ultra-small homes are for dedicated downsizers and highlight just how much house can be squeezed into a compact footprint.

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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