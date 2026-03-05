© 2026 New Atlas
$39k tiny house fits full-time living into 16 ft length

By Adam Williams
March 05, 2026
The Genesis 16' is an affordable and compact tiny house that packs a surprisingly well-stocked interior layout
The Genesis 16' is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in engineered wood
The Genesis 16' is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in engineered wood
The entrance in the Genesis 16' opens onto its compact living room, which features a small sofa and TV
The entrance in the Genesis 16' opens onto its compact living room, which features a small sofa and TV
The ground floor of the Genesis 16' measures 136 sq ft (12.6 sq m)
The ground floor of the Genesis 16' measures 136 sq ft (12.6 sq m)
The kitchen in the Genesis 16' includes an oven, an induction cooktop, a sink, and a full-size fridge/freezer
The kitchen in the Genesis 16' includes an oven, an induction cooktop, a sink, and a full-size fridge/freezer
The bedroom in the Genesis 16' is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
The bedroom in the Genesis 16' is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
The storage-integrated staircase in the Genesis 16' has space for a washer/dryer to be installed
The storage-integrated staircase in the Genesis 16' has space for a washer/dryer to be installed
The bathroom in the Genesis 16' is compact and includes a walk-in shower, a flushing toilet, and a small vanity sink
The bathroom in the Genesis 16' is compact and includes a walk-in shower, a flushing toilet, and a small vanity sink
The bedroom in the Genesis 16' is a typical loft model with a low ceiling and a double bed
The bedroom in the Genesis 16' is a typical loft model with a low ceiling and a double bed
How much can you realistically fit into a tiny house measuring just 16 ft (4.9 m) in length? You might assume the answer is "not much," but this model squeezes in a surprisingly effective space-saving layout – and does so at a low cost.

The tiny house is part of Dragon Tiny Homes' Genesis line. It's based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in engineered wood siding. To put its size into perspective, it's significantly smaller than most European tiny houses we've seen, while some North American models stretch to as much as 52 ft (15.8 m). As such, it's not one for families but could make a good candidate for regular towing.

The interior is finished in shiplap with vinyl flooring and measures 136 sq ft (12.6 sq m) on the ground floor. Just inside the entrance is the living room area. This is very compact indeed, though it does include a sofa and a mounted TV. As someone who lives in a small house – albeit not a tiny house – I'd say this is probably the biggest challenge, as you never quite get used to not having a large comfortable sofa to sprawl on. Perhaps some outdoor furniture could help if the local climate is cooperative.

The kitchen is nearby and is a big upgrade from previous Genesis models. Though still relatively small, it's equipped with an oven, a double induction cooktop, a sink, and a full-size fridge/freezer, plus quite a lot of cabinetry. Obviously, you're not going to be cooking large family meals in there, but it's still better equipped than many larger homes we've seen.

The bathroom is at the opposite side of the house to the living room and is predictably pint-sized, but does manage to squeeze in a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

The bedroom is upstairs in the loft and is typical for a tiny house, with a low ceiling and room for a double bed, plus a storage unit, which doubles as a divider for privacy. However, Dragon Tiny Homes has managed to fit in a storage-integrated staircase for access, which really helps given that space is at such a premium in a dwelling this compact.

The Genesis 16' shown is ready to roll and available to purchase for US$38,995, which is remarkably affordable for a tiny house nowadays. Delivery is available across the United States, though we've no word on rates, so those interested are advised to get in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes

