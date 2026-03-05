$39k tiny house fits full-time living into 16 ft length

How much can you realistically fit into a tiny house measuring just 16 ft (4.9 m) in length? You might assume the answer is "not much," but this model squeezes in a surprisingly effective space-saving layout – and does so at a low cost.

The tiny house is part of Dragon Tiny Homes' Genesis line. It's based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in engineered wood siding. To put its size into perspective, it's significantly smaller than most European tiny houses we've seen, while some North American models stretch to as much as 52 ft (15.8 m). As such, it's not one for families but could make a good candidate for regular towing.

The bedroom in the Genesis 16' is reached by a storage-integrated staircase Dragon Tiny Homes

The interior is finished in shiplap with vinyl flooring and measures 136 sq ft (12.6 sq m) on the ground floor. Just inside the entrance is the living room area. This is very compact indeed, though it does include a sofa and a mounted TV. As someone who lives in a small house – albeit not a tiny house – I'd say this is probably the biggest challenge, as you never quite get used to not having a large comfortable sofa to sprawl on. Perhaps some outdoor furniture could help if the local climate is cooperative.

The kitchen is nearby and is a big upgrade from previous Genesis models. Though still relatively small, it's equipped with an oven, a double induction cooktop, a sink, and a full-size fridge/freezer, plus quite a lot of cabinetry. Obviously, you're not going to be cooking large family meals in there, but it's still better equipped than many larger homes we've seen.

The bathroom is at the opposite side of the house to the living room and is predictably pint-sized, but does manage to squeeze in a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

The bedroom is upstairs in the loft and is typical for a tiny house, with a low ceiling and room for a double bed, plus a storage unit, which doubles as a divider for privacy. However, Dragon Tiny Homes has managed to fit in a storage-integrated staircase for access, which really helps given that space is at such a premium in a dwelling this compact.

The ground floor of the Genesis 16' measures 136 sq ft (12.6 sq m) Dragon Tiny Homes

The Genesis 16' shown is ready to roll and available to purchase for US$38,995, which is remarkably affordable for a tiny house nowadays. Delivery is available across the United States, though we've no word on rates, so those interested are advised to get in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes