Extra-wide tiny house provides a modern take on mountain lodge living

With its timber-clad exterior, clean lines, and open layout, the Kodiak offers a modern take on mountain lodge living. The tiny house is arranged on one floor and includes a spacious downstairs bedroom, along with a comfortable living area.

Designed by Zook Cabins, the Kodiak is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 32 ft (9.8 m), which is the same as Dragon Tiny Homes' Avalon 32, for example. However, its width is 12 ft (3.7 m), which is a lot wider than the norm. That means it'll be more of a headache to move around, but the obvious payoff is a considerably more spacious interior. The tradeoff is almost always worth it unless you plan to travel regularly.

The Kodiak's interior measures 384 sq ft (35 sq m), which is arranged on a single floor Zook Cabins

The home's exterior design is quite similar to the firm's Skye Park Model and is clad in vertical cypress siding, with a metal roof. It's also shown with a large deck, which I'd always recommend to maximize outdoor living space, but it's not clear if that's an optional extra or included.

The interior is finished in birch plywood, with vinyl plank flooring, and oak tongue and groove accents. It measures 384 sq ft (35 sq m) and that extra width makes a noticeable difference in the living room. This includes a sofa, an entertainment center and TV, plus a table that looks suitable for both dining and working on. A mini-split air-conditioning unit is installed on the wall too.

The kitchen's located nearby and is small and simple. This makes sense, since the home is meant more as a vacation getaway, where you're probably not too concerned with regularly making large meals. It includes a sink, an induction cooktop, a microwave, a fridge/freezer, and some cabinetry. Shelving and quartz counters round out the space. The bathroom is adjacent and this contains a vanity sink, a glass-enclosed shower, and a flushing toilet.

The Kodiak's downstairs bedroom features a double bed, along with plenty of headroom to move around in, which is always a nice luxury in a tiny house Zook Cabins

The Kodiak's bedroom is a real standout. One of the biggest compromises with tiny houses is having to climb into a cramped loft, but thanks to the single-floor layout, there's ample headroom to stand upright and to walk around. It includes a double bed and has its own mini-split air-con unit. There's also space to add some storage.

We've no word on the cost of the Kodiak, so those interested should get in touch with Zook Cabins. The firm delivers within the contiguous United States.

Source: Zook Cabins