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Tiny Houses

Two-person tiny house provides hassle-free living on a single floor

By Adam Williams
November 08, 2026
Two-person tiny house provides hassle-free living on a single floor
The Cali 9.6, by Highlands Tiny Homes, is a tiny house for two that's arranged on one level
The Cali 9.6, by Highlands Tiny Homes, is a tiny house for two that's arranged on one level
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The Cali 9.6, by Highlands Tiny Homes, is a tiny house for two that's arranged on one level
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The Cali 9.6, by Highlands Tiny Homes, is a tiny house for two that's arranged on one level
The Cali 9.6 is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 9.6 m (31.5 ft)
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The Cali 9.6 is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 9.6 m (31.5 ft)
The Cali 9.6 has lots of natural light inside thanks to its generous glazing
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The Cali 9.6 has lots of natural light inside thanks to its generous glazing
The Cali 9.6 has an open living room with a sofa and ceiling fan
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The Cali 9.6 has an open living room with a sofa and ceiling fan
The Cali 9.6 doesn't have a traditional tiny house loft, but there is a small crawl space for storage that's accessed by a ladder
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The Cali 9.6 doesn't have a traditional tiny house loft, but there is a small crawl space for storage that's accessed by a ladder
The Cali 9.6 features large sliding glass doors that open up to the outside
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The Cali 9.6 features large sliding glass doors that open up to the outside
The Cali 9.6 has a well-equipped kitchen with a sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, a fridge/freezer, and lots of cabinetry
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The Cali 9.6 has a well-equipped kitchen with a sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, a fridge/freezer, and lots of cabinetry
The Cali 9.6's bedroom features a double bed and lots of storage space
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The Cali 9.6's bedroom features a double bed and lots of storage space
The Cali 9.6's bathroom functions like a hallway and connects the sleeping and living areas
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The Cali 9.6's bathroom functions like a hallway and connects the sleeping and living areas
The Cali 9.6's bathroom includes a shower, a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a washer/dryer
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The Cali 9.6's bathroom includes a shower, a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a washer/dryer
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Not every tiny house needs to be an exercise in squeezing as much as possible into the smallest footprint. The Cali 9.6 takes a more relaxed approach, with an easy to navigate single-floor layout that opens up to the outside.

The Cali 9.6 is designed by Highlands Tiny Homes and is based on a triple-axle trailer. At 9.6 m (31.5 ft) long, it's a good size for an Aussie tiny house and would be around mid-sized in North America. The exterior is finished in a light-colored paneled cladding and is topped by a metal roof.

The Cali 9.6 features large sliding glass doors that open up to the outside
The Cali 9.6 features large sliding glass doors that open up to the outside

The home is accessed by sliding glass doors that really open it up to the outside and would work particularly well with a deck if the owner chooses to add one in the future. This generous glazing, along with the open layout and clean timber finish, helps make it seem quite spacious inside, and it straddles the line between a model best suited as a vacation home and a full-time residence.

The living room is small and simple, though it benefits from plenty of natural light. It includes a sofa and a ceiling fan (a mini-split air-conditioning unit is installed nearby too). You're not going to fit a proper entertainment center in here, but a wall-mounted TV or perhaps even a projector could be a good space-saving alternative. Additionally, while there's no bedroom loft in this model, a ladder is installed to provide access to a small crawl space nearby for storage.

The kitchen is adjacent and is well-equipped for a home of this size. It has a sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, and a fridge/freezer. There's also both upper and lower cabinets, plus a breakfast bar for two separating the kitchen and living room.

The bathroom is arranged so it serves as a hallway connecting the living area and the bedroom. It contains a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a vanity sink. There's a washer/dryer tucked away in here too, along with a little more storage.

The Cali 9.6's bedroom features a double bed and lots of storage space
The Cali 9.6's bedroom features a double bed and lots of storage space

The bedroom itself also opens up to the outside with its own glass doors and, thanks to the ground-floor arrangement, it has plenty of headroom to stand upright, which is always a welcome improvement over crawling into a traditional loft setup. It contains a double bed and quite a lot of built-in storage, along with a second mini-split air-con unit.

The Cali 9.6 is currently up for sale from AUD 149,900 (for reference, this works out at roughly US$100,000). Delivery is available throughout Australia.

Source: Highlands Tiny Homes

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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