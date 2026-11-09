Two-person tiny house provides hassle-free living on a single floor

Not every tiny house needs to be an exercise in squeezing as much as possible into the smallest footprint. The Cali 9.6 takes a more relaxed approach, with an easy to navigate single-floor layout that opens up to the outside.

The Cali 9.6 is designed by Highlands Tiny Homes and is based on a triple-axle trailer. At 9.6 m (31.5 ft) long, it's a good size for an Aussie tiny house and would be around mid-sized in North America. The exterior is finished in a light-colored paneled cladding and is topped by a metal roof.

The Cali 9.6 features large sliding glass doors that open up to the outside Highlands Tiny Homes

The home is accessed by sliding glass doors that really open it up to the outside and would work particularly well with a deck if the owner chooses to add one in the future. This generous glazing, along with the open layout and clean timber finish, helps make it seem quite spacious inside, and it straddles the line between a model best suited as a vacation home and a full-time residence.

The living room is small and simple, though it benefits from plenty of natural light. It includes a sofa and a ceiling fan (a mini-split air-conditioning unit is installed nearby too). You're not going to fit a proper entertainment center in here, but a wall-mounted TV or perhaps even a projector could be a good space-saving alternative. Additionally, while there's no bedroom loft in this model, a ladder is installed to provide access to a small crawl space nearby for storage.

The kitchen is adjacent and is well-equipped for a home of this size. It has a sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, and a fridge/freezer. There's also both upper and lower cabinets, plus a breakfast bar for two separating the kitchen and living room.

The bathroom is arranged so it serves as a hallway connecting the living area and the bedroom. It contains a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a vanity sink. There's a washer/dryer tucked away in here too, along with a little more storage.

The Cali 9.6's bedroom features a double bed and lots of storage space Highlands Tiny Homes

The bedroom itself also opens up to the outside with its own glass doors and, thanks to the ground-floor arrangement, it has plenty of headroom to stand upright, which is always a welcome improvement over crawling into a traditional loft setup. It contains a double bed and quite a lot of built-in storage, along with a second mini-split air-con unit.

The Cali 9.6 is currently up for sale from AUD 149,900 (for reference, this works out at roughly US$100,000). Delivery is available throughout Australia.

Source: Highlands Tiny Homes