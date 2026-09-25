Amazing glazing: Tiny house puts bright spin on single-level living

Though it's not quite a bona fide glass house, this tiny house comes pretty close. It features a huge amount of glazing, providing an open and light-filled interior that's arranged entirely on one floor, while blinds can be drawn when privacy is required.

Designed by Highlands Tiny Homes, the Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in black standing seam metal with a little wooden trim. It's shown here semi-permanently installed with a deck, which I'd always recommend when possible to expand the living space. The home has a length of 8.4 m (27.5 ft), which makes it a decent size for an Aussie tiny house, and somewhere roughly between the smaller Euro tiny houses and their larger North American counterparts.

The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's bedroom is the most interesting area of the house Highlands Tiny Homes

Like the firm's Luxe 6.0 model, the interior is all arranged on one floor. Accessed through double glass doors on the side, or a single glass door at the tow-hitch end, much of the available floorspace is taken up by that showstopper bedroom, which is the focal point of the home and naturally about as light-filled as you'd expect with all that glazing.

It contains a double bed, plus a little storage, and has ample headroom to stand upright thanks to the ground-floor layout. It's an unusual setup for a tiny house, and I can definitely see how the experience of waking up surrounded by all that glass would be appealing – assuming you have a somewhat private plot of land for it. Otherwise, you're either making use of those blinds or treating your neighbors to an eyeful of your morning routine.

Nearby is the open kitchen/living area. This is relatively compact and seems best suited as a guest house or vacation home than a full timer, with a snug two-seater sofa facing the double glass door entrance.

The kitchen proper includes a sink, an oven, and a breakfast bar seating area. There's a decent amount of cabinetry and there should also be enough space to add a small fridge in there somewhere, but either way this clearly isn't equipped for full-time cooking.

The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's interior is finished in wood, with vinyl flooring Highlands Tiny Homes

At the opposite end of the home to the bedroom is the bathroom. This contains a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home starts at AUD 118,900 (for reference, this works out at around US$83,500). We've no word on delivery, so those interested should contact the firm directly.

Source: Highlands Tiny Homes