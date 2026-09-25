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Tiny Houses

Amazing glazing: Tiny house puts bright spin on single-level living

By Adam Williams
September 25, 2026
Amazing glazing: Tiny house puts bright spin on single-level living
The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home, by Highlands Tiny Homes, packs a huge amount of glazing into its compact single-level design
The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home, by Highlands Tiny Homes, packs a huge amount of glazing into its compact single-level design
View 11 Images
The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home, by Highlands Tiny Homes, packs a huge amount of glazing into its compact single-level design
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The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home, by Highlands Tiny Homes, packs a huge amount of glazing into its compact single-level design
The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's exterior is finished in standing seam metal and topped by a sloping metal roof
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The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's exterior is finished in standing seam metal and topped by a sloping metal roof
The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 8.4 m (27.5 ft)
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The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 8.4 m (27.5 ft)
The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home is shown here semi-permanently installed with an optional deck area to expand living space
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The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home is shown here semi-permanently installed with an optional deck area to expand living space
The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's interior is finished in wood, with vinyl flooring
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The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's interior is finished in wood, with vinyl flooring
The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's bedroom is the most interesting area of the house
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The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's bedroom is the most interesting area of the house
The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's bedroom includes a double bed, plus a little storage space
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The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's bedroom includes a double bed, plus a little storage space
The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's compact living room includes a two-person sofa
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The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's compact living room includes a two-person sofa
The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's kitchen is simple and seems best suited to vacation use, rather than full-time living
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The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's kitchen is simple and seems best suited to vacation use, rather than full-time living
The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's kitchen includes a sink, an oven, and quite a lot of cabinetry, along with a breakfast bar seating area
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The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's kitchen includes a sink, an oven, and quite a lot of cabinetry, along with a breakfast bar seating area
The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's bathroom is compact and has a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
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The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's bathroom is compact and has a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
View gallery - 11 images

Though it's not quite a bona fide glass house, this tiny house comes pretty close. It features a huge amount of glazing, providing an open and light-filled interior that's arranged entirely on one floor, while blinds can be drawn when privacy is required.

Designed by Highlands Tiny Homes, the Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in black standing seam metal with a little wooden trim. It's shown here semi-permanently installed with a deck, which I'd always recommend when possible to expand the living space. The home has a length of 8.4 m (27.5 ft), which makes it a decent size for an Aussie tiny house, and somewhere roughly between the smaller Euro tiny houses and their larger North American counterparts.

The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's bedroom is the most interesting area of the house
The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's bedroom is the most interesting area of the house

Like the firm's Luxe 6.0 model, the interior is all arranged on one floor. Accessed through double glass doors on the side, or a single glass door at the tow-hitch end, much of the available floorspace is taken up by that showstopper bedroom, which is the focal point of the home and naturally about as light-filled as you'd expect with all that glazing.

It contains a double bed, plus a little storage, and has ample headroom to stand upright thanks to the ground-floor layout. It's an unusual setup for a tiny house, and I can definitely see how the experience of waking up surrounded by all that glass would be appealing – assuming you have a somewhat private plot of land for it. Otherwise, you're either making use of those blinds or treating your neighbors to an eyeful of your morning routine.

Nearby is the open kitchen/living area. This is relatively compact and seems best suited as a guest house or vacation home than a full timer, with a snug two-seater sofa facing the double glass door entrance.

The kitchen proper includes a sink, an oven, and a breakfast bar seating area. There's a decent amount of cabinetry and there should also be enough space to add a small fridge in there somewhere, but either way this clearly isn't equipped for full-time cooking.

The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's interior is finished in wood, with vinyl flooring
The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home's interior is finished in wood, with vinyl flooring

At the opposite end of the home to the bedroom is the bathroom. This contains a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

The Jamison 8.4 Tiny Home starts at AUD 118,900 (for reference, this works out at around US$83,500). We've no word on delivery, so those interested should contact the firm directly.

Source: Highlands Tiny Homes

View gallery - 11 images

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Tiny HousesTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHomeBuilding and Construction
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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