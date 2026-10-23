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Tiny Houses

Extra-wide tiny house lays out comfortable living on one level

By Adam Williams
October 23, 2026
Extra-wide tiny house lays out comfortable living on one level
The Helena, by Vagabond Haven, is a light-filled tiny house that's designed for comfortable single-floor living
The Helena, by Vagabond Haven, is a light-filled tiny house that's designed for comfortable single-floor living
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The Helena, by Vagabond Haven, is a light-filled tiny house that's designed for comfortable single-floor living
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The Helena, by Vagabond Haven, is a light-filled tiny house that's designed for comfortable single-floor living
The Helena features an attractive exterior made up of pale timber walls and a metal roof
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The Helena features an attractive exterior made up of pale timber walls and a metal roof
The Helena has a spacious interior that measures 45 sq m (484 sq ft)
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The Helena has a spacious interior that measures 45 sq m (484 sq ft)
The Helena's kitchen is arranged in an L-shape and includes a sink, an oven, an induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer
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The Helena's kitchen is arranged in an L-shape and includes a sink, an oven, an induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer
The Helena's master bedroom includes a double bed and a wardrobe, with generous glazing helping fill the room with daylight
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The Helena's master bedroom includes a double bed and a wardrobe, with generous glazing helping fill the room with daylight
The Helena's secondary bedroom includes what looks like a single bed and a home office area
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The Helena's secondary bedroom includes what looks like a single bed and a home office area
The Helena's bathroom features a vanity sink, a choice of toilet type, and a glass-enclosed shower, as well as a washer/dryer
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The Helena's bathroom features a vanity sink, a choice of toilet type, and a glass-enclosed shower, as well as a washer/dryer
View gallery - 7 images

Whether the Helena appeals will depend a lot on what you're looking for in a tiny house. If you want to travel the world with your house in tow, it's not going to be a winner, but if light-filled, comfortable living on one floor is more to your liking, it has a lot going for it.

Designed by Vagabond Haven, the Helena is a non-towable model delivered by truck and installed on foundations. Its exterior styling is modern and Scandinavian-like, with a steel base, pale thermally treated timber, and a metal roof. It has a length of 9.2 m (30 ft) and a width of 5.98 m (19.7 ft), which equates to 45 sq m (484 sq ft) of floorspace, arranged over a single floor – so it's more spacious and house-like inside than a typical tiny house on wheels. There's tons of glazing in this one, including multiple glass doors, really helping open it up to the outside. An optional deck can expand living space outdoors too.

The Helena has a spacious interior that measures 45 sq m (484 sq ft)
The Helena has a spacious interior that measures 45 sq m (484 sq ft)

The interior of the home continues the Scandi styling. It's finished in wood, with laminate flooring, and is arranged around a large central shared living room/kitchen. The living room is a really nice airy space, especially for a tiny house, and has a sofa bed, a coffee table, and a TV, along with a little storage. A notable addition is underfloor heating throughout the home, though this is not available in the base configuration.

The kitchen is adjacent. Arranged in an L-shape, it's equipped with a sink, an oven and induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, a microwave, and a dishwasher. There's quite a lot of cabinetry in there, including both upper and lower cabinets, plus a dining table for four.

Nearby is the Helena's bathroom. This contains a vanity sink, as well as a glass-enclosed shower, a washer/dryer, and a choice of flushing, composting or even incinerating toilets (which burn waste into ash). A little storage rounds out the space.

The Helena's master bedroom includes a double bed and a wardrobe, with generous glazing helping fill the room with daylight
The Helena's master bedroom includes a double bed and a wardrobe, with generous glazing helping fill the room with daylight

There are two bedrooms in this model. Thanks to the single-floor layout, both are easy to access without awkwardly climbing ladders and both also offer ample headroom to stand upright. The master bedroom is a definite highlight thanks to the additional glazing and its own separate entrance connecting the room directly to the outside. This space is furnished with a wardrobe and either a standard double bed or an Ottoman-style rising bed, which is always a help when storage is at a premium.

The secondary bedroom is adjacent. This one is smaller but still a good size and it includes a single bed and a desk area. The home's main entrance area is also next to the two bedrooms and has yet more storage.

The Helena starts at €81,500 (for reference, this works out at around US$91,000), but it multiple options are available, including the choice of materials used, the furniture added, and even off-grid functionality, so the price can vary. Contact the firm for delivery details.

Source: Vagabond Haven

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
1 comment
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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1 comment
TerraForm
I always wonder why these houses have such absurd prices. They're basically four wooden walls and a concrete slab underneath. This doesn't justify a price tag of almost a $100K even with all the fittings and furniture. Is it that builders know that homes can be mortgaged and therefore command commensurate prices for them?