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Tiny Houses

Single-level tiny house makes long-term small living comfortable

By Adam Williams
May 25, 2026
Single-level tiny house makes long-term small living comfortable
The Surya tiny house, by Simplify Further Tiny Homes, provides an open single-floor layout that's suitable for full-time living
The Surya tiny house, by Simplify Further Tiny Homes, provides an open single-floor layout that's suitable for full-time living
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The Surya tiny house, by Simplify Further Tiny Homes, provides an open single-floor layout that's suitable for full-time living
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The Surya tiny house, by Simplify Further Tiny Homes, provides an open single-floor layout that's suitable for full-time living
The Surya tiny house's interior is finished in a choice of either painted drywall or shiplap
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The Surya tiny house's interior is finished in a choice of either painted drywall or shiplap
The Surya tiny house's living room includes a large sofa and an entertainment center with a TV
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The Surya tiny house's living room includes a large sofa and an entertainment center with a TV
The Surya tiny house has a length of 32 ft (9.75 m)
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The Surya tiny house has a length of 32 ft (9.75 m)
The Surya tiny house's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, and a fridge/freezer
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The Surya tiny house's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, and a fridge/freezer
Thanks to its single-floor layout, the Surya tiny house's bedroom has enough headroom to stand upright comfortably
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Thanks to its single-floor layout, the Surya tiny house's bedroom has enough headroom to stand upright comfortably
The Surya tiny house's bedroom includes a queen-sized bed and some storage space
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The Surya tiny house's bedroom includes a queen-sized bed and some storage space
The Surya tiny house's bathroom includes a bathtub, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house
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The Surya tiny house's bathroom includes a bathtub, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house
View gallery - 8 images

Clever space-saving layouts are all well and good, but not everyone wants to climb ladders and crawl into loft bedrooms every night. The Surya tiny house avoids this and instead opts for a spacious single-floor interior that's well-suited to comfortable long-term living.

Designed by Simplify Further Tiny Homes, the Surya is built on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 32 ft (9.75 m) and a standard width of 8 ft (2.4 m). However, this can be increased to an extra-wide 10 ft (3 m) for those who have no intention of regularly towing the home. The additional width significantly improves daily comfort, providing a more apartment-like feel.

The Surya tiny house's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, and a fridge/freezer
The Surya tiny house's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, and a fridge/freezer

The home's exterior is clad in fiber cement siding and a metal roof, while its interior is finished in a choice of painted drywall or shiplap, and is pleasantly light-filled thanks to generous glazing, which includes two sets of glass doors. Wooden beams add character, too.

The main entrance opens into the kitchen. This is equipped with wooden cabinetry, a farmhouse-style sink, an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, and a fridge/freezer. The living room is adjacent and contains a large sofa, plus an entertainment center with a TV.

The stacked washer and dryer in the bathroom
The stacked washer and dryer in the bathroom

The Surya's bathroom is placed next to the kitchen and includes a bathtub, which is a real rarity in a tiny house. It also has a stacked washer and dryer, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

There's only one bedroom in the Surya and it's reached from the living room. Owing to the home's single-floor layout, it has ample headroom to stand upright and enough room to move around comfortably, with a queen-size bed as well as some storage. Double glass doors open from the bedroom directly onto a deck area that expands living space.

The Surya tiny house's bedroom includes a queen-sized bed and some storage space
The Surya tiny house's bedroom includes a queen-sized bed and some storage space

The Surya starts at US$75,000, with lots of options available, such as the layout and materials used. It's available for delivery throughout the US at extra cost, so those interested will need to contact the firm directly for more details.

Source: Simplify Further Tiny Homes

View gallery - 8 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintHomeHouseMicro-House
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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