Affordable tiny house squeezes two bedrooms into just 160 sq ft

With its modest length of just 20 ft (6 m), the Tulsi doesn't have a whole lot of room for life's luxuries. Still, the tiny house manages to fit the essentials for downsizing into its compact towable frame – and does so at an affordable price.

Designed by Simplify Further Tiny Homes, the Tulsi is based on a double-axle trailer and has a pleasantly rustic exterior made up of engineered wood, with board and batten trim and tongue and groove accents. It's relatively small for a North American tiny house – with many models measuring over twice its length – and more in line with Euro models like Quadrapol's Cabana.

The Tulsi tiny house's interior measures 161 sq ft (15 sq m) Simplify Further Tiny Homes

Its interior is finished in drywall, with vinyl flooring, and looks cozy and cabin-like. The center of the home is occupied by a combined kitchen/seating area. Understandably, the kitchen itself is simple and includes an induction cooktop, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and some storage.

Rather than a proper living room with a sofa, the seating area is a small bench with cushions. This is perhaps the biggest drawback to the Tulsi's compact layout – you're obviously not going to be able to have many guests over. Indeed, the firm positions it more as a guest house than a full-time home.

The bathroom is located next to the kitchen and accessed by a wooden door. It contains a shower, a small sink, and a flushing toilet that can alternatively be upgraded to a composting model.

Surprisingly, given the Tulsi's size, it includes a downstairs bedroom. Located on the opposite side of the home to the bathroom, it has a double bed and some storage. The secondary bedroom, meanwhile, is situated in the mezzanine loft area, over the bathroom. It's accessed by a wooden ladder and is a typical loft room with a low ceiling and a bed.

The Tulsi tiny house includes a downstairs bedroom with a double bed and some storage Simplify Further Tiny Homes

The Tulsi is currently up for sale from just US$40,000 and lots of options are available, including the layout (the downstairs bedroom can be swapped for a living room) and materials used. It's available for delivery in the US at extra cost, so those interested will need to contact the firm directly for more details.

Source: Simplify Further Tiny Homes