Affordable tiny house squeezes two bedrooms into just 160 sq ft
With its modest length of just 20 ft (6 m), the Tulsi doesn't have a whole lot of room for life's luxuries. Still, the tiny house manages to fit the essentials for downsizing into its compact towable frame – and does so at an affordable price.
Designed by Simplify Further Tiny Homes, the Tulsi is based on a double-axle trailer and has a pleasantly rustic exterior made up of engineered wood, with board and batten trim and tongue and groove accents. It's relatively small for a North American tiny house – with many models measuring over twice its length – and more in line with Euro models like Quadrapol's Cabana.
Its interior is finished in drywall, with vinyl flooring, and looks cozy and cabin-like. The center of the home is occupied by a combined kitchen/seating area. Understandably, the kitchen itself is simple and includes an induction cooktop, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and some storage.
Rather than a proper living room with a sofa, the seating area is a small bench with cushions. This is perhaps the biggest drawback to the Tulsi's compact layout – you're obviously not going to be able to have many guests over. Indeed, the firm positions it more as a guest house than a full-time home.
The bathroom is located next to the kitchen and accessed by a wooden door. It contains a shower, a small sink, and a flushing toilet that can alternatively be upgraded to a composting model.
Surprisingly, given the Tulsi's size, it includes a downstairs bedroom. Located on the opposite side of the home to the bathroom, it has a double bed and some storage. The secondary bedroom, meanwhile, is situated in the mezzanine loft area, over the bathroom. It's accessed by a wooden ladder and is a typical loft room with a low ceiling and a bed.
The Tulsi is currently up for sale from just US$40,000 and lots of options are available, including the layout (the downstairs bedroom can be swapped for a living room) and materials used. It's available for delivery in the US at extra cost, so those interested will need to contact the firm directly for more details.
Source: Simplify Further Tiny Homes
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