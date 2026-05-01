Two-person tiny house puts the affordable back into small living

This pint-sized tiny house recalls the small living movement's humble roots by combining a very compact footprint that sleeps up to two people with a surprisingly affordable price.

Designed by Simplify Further Tiny Homes, the Shanti is described as the firm's simplest model. The tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and is clad in engineered wood, with board and batten, and pine tongue and groove. It's topped by a metal roof.

The home would make a good candidate for regular travel and has a length of just 20 ft (6 m), which is very compact for a North American tiny house and more in line with Euro models like Quadrapol's Cabana. To put it into perspective, we regularly see US homes over twice that length.

The interior has a usable floorspace of roughly 133 sq ft (12 sq m), with a simple open layout finished in drywall and vinyl flooring.

The Shanti's interior has a useable floorspace of 133 sq ft (12 sq m) and features an open layout Simplify Further Tiny Homes

Much of the available space is taken up by its kitchen. This includes a sink, an induction cooktop, a small fridge/freezer, butcher block counters, and cabinetry. This example model is arranged similarly to Escape's Vista, and combines a living/sleeping area featuring a double bed that can be used as a daybed. A sofa bed could be installed here as an alternative too.

The only separate room is the bathroom, which is accessed from the kitchen via a wooden door. It's snug but includes a walk-in shower, a flushing toilet, and a vanity sink.

The Shanti's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet Simplify Further Tiny Homes

There is a small loft space in the Shanti, but with its lack of egress windows it can't legally be used as a bedroom – plus it also looks a little cramped for a bed anyway. Still, it should be useful for storage.

The Shanti is available from US$30,000, though options like upgraded finishes and furnishings will increase the final price. We've no word on delivery costs, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Simplify Further Tiny Homes