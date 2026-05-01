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Tiny Houses

Two-person tiny house puts the affordable back into small living

By Adam Williams
May 01, 2026
Two-person tiny house puts the affordable back into small living
The Shanti is a small and simple tiny house for two that starts at just US$30,000
The Shanti is a small and simple tiny house for two that starts at just US$30,000
View 6 Images
The Shanti is a small and simple tiny house for two that starts at just US$30,000
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The Shanti is a small and simple tiny house for two that starts at just US$30,000
The Shanti is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 20 ft (6 m)
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The Shanti is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 20 ft (6 m)
The Shanti's interior has a useable floorspace of 133 sq ft (12 sq m) and features an open layout
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The Shanti's interior has a useable floorspace of 133 sq ft (12 sq m) and features an open layout
The Shanti's kitchen includes a sink, an induction cooktop, and a small fridge/freezer
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The Shanti's kitchen includes a sink, an induction cooktop, and a small fridge/freezer
The Shanti's interior is finished in drywall, with vinyl flooring
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The Shanti's interior is finished in drywall, with vinyl flooring
The Shanti's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
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The Shanti's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
View gallery - 6 images

This pint-sized tiny house recalls the small living movement's humble roots by combining a very compact footprint that sleeps up to two people with a surprisingly affordable price.

Designed by Simplify Further Tiny Homes, the Shanti is described as the firm's simplest model. The tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and is clad in engineered wood, with board and batten, and pine tongue and groove. It's topped by a metal roof.

The home would make a good candidate for regular travel and has a length of just 20 ft (6 m), which is very compact for a North American tiny house and more in line with Euro models like Quadrapol's Cabana. To put it into perspective, we regularly see US homes over twice that length.

The interior has a usable floorspace of roughly 133 sq ft (12 sq m), with a simple open layout finished in drywall and vinyl flooring.

The Shanti's interior has a useable floorspace of 133 sq ft (12 sq m) and features an open layout
The Shanti's interior has a useable floorspace of 133 sq ft (12 sq m) and features an open layout

Much of the available space is taken up by its kitchen. This includes a sink, an induction cooktop, a small fridge/freezer, butcher block counters, and cabinetry. This example model is arranged similarly to Escape's Vista, and combines a living/sleeping area featuring a double bed that can be used as a daybed. A sofa bed could be installed here as an alternative too.

The only separate room is the bathroom, which is accessed from the kitchen via a wooden door. It's snug but includes a walk-in shower, a flushing toilet, and a vanity sink.

The Shanti's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
The Shanti's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet

There is a small loft space in the Shanti, but with its lack of egress windows it can't legally be used as a bedroom – plus it also looks a little cramped for a bed anyway. Still, it should be useful for storage.

The Shanti is available from US$30,000, though options like upgraded finishes and furnishings will increase the final price. We've no word on delivery costs, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Simplify Further Tiny Homes

View gallery - 6 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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