Seriously small tiny house comes at an ultra-affordable price

A lot of tiny houses nowadays are anything but. For those who think they should actually live up to their name, the Mantra Micro Cabin is an ultra-compact dwelling that ditches the bells and whistles to sleep two for just US$17,000.

Designed by Simplify Further Tiny Homes, the Mantra Micro Cabin is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 16 ft (4.8 m), but some of this is taken up by the porch, so the house proper is just 12 ft (3.6 m) long. It's clad in engineered wood, with pine tongue and groove accenting, and topped by a metal roof.

The Mantra Micro Cabin is a stripped-down tiny house that's suitable for glamping, as a weekend retreat, or as an extra bedroom Simplify Further Tiny Homes

To put its size into perspective, the compact Euro models we cover generally measure at least 20 ft (6 m), while the North American models are often as large as 45 ft (13.7 m), or even more. Considering this, some real compromises had to be made inside.

Its interior is as small and simple as you'd expect, with one cabin-like space that's finished in pine tongue and groove. In the example model shown, this is arranged as a multifunctional room that includes a small desk/dining table and some seating. Nearby is the sleeping area, which consists of a double bed, plus a wall-mounted TV, and a mini-split air-conditioning system.

And... that's it. What you see is what you get. There's no space for a kitchen or a bathroom, so when nature calls you'd need to make like a bear and head for the woods. However, with its very low pricing, it could make a good fit as a glamping retreat, weekender, or perhaps a second bedroom, rather than a full-time standalone home.

The Mantra Micro Cabin's interior consists of one multipurpose room and includes a desk/dining table and seating Simplify Further Tiny Homes

There are multiple options available for the Mantra Micro Cabin, including finishes and furnishings. We've no word on delivery costs, so those interested are best getting in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Simplify Further Tiny Homes