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Tiny Houses

Seriously small tiny house comes at an ultra-affordable price

By Adam Williams
April 25, 2026
Seriously small tiny house comes at an ultra-affordable price
The Mantra Micro Cabin's exterior is finished in engineered wood, pine tongue and groove accenting, and a metal roof
The Mantra Micro Cabin's exterior is finished in engineered wood, pine tongue and groove accenting, and a metal roof
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The Mantra Micro Cabin is a stripped-down tiny house that's suitable for glamping, as a weekend retreat, or as an extra bedroom
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The Mantra Micro Cabin is a stripped-down tiny house that's suitable for glamping, as a weekend retreat, or as an extra bedroom
The Mantra Micro Cabin's exterior is finished in engineered wood, pine tongue and groove accenting, and a metal roof
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The Mantra Micro Cabin's exterior is finished in engineered wood, pine tongue and groove accenting, and a metal roof
The Mantra Micro Cabin is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 16 ft (4.8 m), including its porch
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The Mantra Micro Cabin is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 16 ft (4.8 m), including its porch
The Mantra Micro Cabin's usable space measures just 98 sq ft (9.1 sq m)
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The Mantra Micro Cabin's usable space measures just 98 sq ft (9.1 sq m)
The Mantra Micro Cabin's interior consists of one multipurpose room and includes a desk/dining table and seating
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The Mantra Micro Cabin's interior consists of one multipurpose room and includes a desk/dining table and seating
The Mantra Micro Cabin's sleeping area can serve as a daybed and includes a wall-mounted TV, plus a mini-split air-conditioning unit
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The Mantra Micro Cabin's sleeping area can serve as a daybed and includes a wall-mounted TV, plus a mini-split air-conditioning unit
View gallery - 6 images

A lot of tiny houses nowadays are anything but. For those who think they should actually live up to their name, the Mantra Micro Cabin is an ultra-compact dwelling that ditches the bells and whistles to sleep two for just US$17,000.

Designed by Simplify Further Tiny Homes, the Mantra Micro Cabin is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 16 ft (4.8 m), but some of this is taken up by the porch, so the house proper is just 12 ft (3.6 m) long. It's clad in engineered wood, with pine tongue and groove accenting, and topped by a metal roof.

The Mantra Micro Cabin is a stripped-down tiny house that's suitable for glamping, as a weekend retreat, or as an extra bedroom
The Mantra Micro Cabin is a stripped-down tiny house that's suitable for glamping, as a weekend retreat, or as an extra bedroom

To put its size into perspective, the compact Euro models we cover generally measure at least 20 ft (6 m), while the North American models are often as large as 45 ft (13.7 m), or even more. Considering this, some real compromises had to be made inside.

Its interior is as small and simple as you'd expect, with one cabin-like space that's finished in pine tongue and groove. In the example model shown, this is arranged as a multifunctional room that includes a small desk/dining table and some seating. Nearby is the sleeping area, which consists of a double bed, plus a wall-mounted TV, and a mini-split air-conditioning system.

And... that's it. What you see is what you get. There's no space for a kitchen or a bathroom, so when nature calls you'd need to make like a bear and head for the woods. However, with its very low pricing, it could make a good fit as a glamping retreat, weekender, or perhaps a second bedroom, rather than a full-time standalone home.

The Mantra Micro Cabin's interior consists of one multipurpose room and includes a desk/dining table and seating
The Mantra Micro Cabin's interior consists of one multipurpose room and includes a desk/dining table and seating

There are multiple options available for the Mantra Micro Cabin, including finishes and furnishings. We've no word on delivery costs, so those interested are best getting in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Simplify Further Tiny Homes

View gallery - 6 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionHouseHomeMicro-HouseTiny Footprint
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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