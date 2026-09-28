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Tiny Houses

Tiny house goes XXL with single-floor apartment-sized interior

By Adam Williams
September 28, 2026
Tiny house goes XXL with single-floor apartment-sized interior
The Acadia, by Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, stretches the definition of a tiny house by offering 700 sq ft (65 sq m) of single-level living
The Acadia, by Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, stretches the definition of a tiny house by offering 700 sq ft (65 sq m) of single-level living
View 15 Images
The Acadia, by Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, stretches the definition of a tiny house by offering 700 sq ft (65 sq m) of single-level living
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The Acadia, by Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, stretches the definition of a tiny house by offering 700 sq ft (65 sq m) of single-level living
The Acadia has a length of 50 ft (15.2 m) and a width of 13.6 ft (4.1 m)
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The Acadia has a length of 50 ft (15.2 m) and a width of 13.6 ft (4.1 m)
The Acadia is based on a quad-axle trailer and is a park model, not meant for regular towing around on a highway
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The Acadia is based on a quad-axle trailer and is a park model, not meant for regular towing around on a highway
The Acadia's main entrance consists of a pair of double glass doors that open it up to the outside
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The Acadia's main entrance consists of a pair of double glass doors that open it up to the outside
The Acadia's interior is unusually spacious for a home on wheels
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The Acadia's interior is unusually spacious for a home on wheels
The Acadia's living room includes a sofa, a chair, and a coffee table
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The Acadia's living room includes a sofa, a chair, and a coffee table
The Acadia's living room features a small office desk/table and a laundry area in a closet that includes a washer/dryer
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The Acadia's living room features a small office desk/table and a laundry area in a closet that includes a washer/dryer
The Acadia's kitchen includes a large sink, an oven and induction cooktop, a dishwasher, and a full-size fridge/freezer
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The Acadia's kitchen includes a large sink, an oven and induction cooktop, a dishwasher, and a full-size fridge/freezer
The Acadia's kitchen includes a breakfast bar seating area that seats two
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The Acadia's kitchen includes a breakfast bar seating area that seats two
The Acadia's kitchen has lots of storage for a tiny house, including both upper and lower cabinets
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The Acadia's kitchen has lots of storage for a tiny house, including both upper and lower cabinets
The Acadia's interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
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The Acadia's interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
Each of the Acadia's bedrooms has its own exterior glass door
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Each of the Acadia's bedrooms has its own exterior glass door
Each bedroom in the Acadia has its own en-suite bathroom and large closet
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Each bedroom in the Acadia has its own en-suite bathroom and large closet
In this example model, one of the Acadia's bedrooms is configured as a home office
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In this example model, one of the Acadia's bedrooms is configured as a home office
The Acadia's two en-suite bathrooms are virtually identical and include a bathtub/shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
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The Acadia's two en-suite bathrooms are virtually identical and include a bathtub/shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
View gallery - 15 images

With its supersized dimensions, you could be forgiven for thinking that the Acadia tiny house shouldn't be referred to as tiny at all. Whatever you want to call it, this larger-than-usual home on wheels includes a pair of bedrooms and not just one but two bathrooms, all arranged on one floor.

Designed by Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, the Acadia is based on a quad-axle trailer. It has a length of 50 ft (15.2 m) and a width of 13.6 ft (4.1 m), which is massive for a tiny house and approaching full-sized house territory. So, this is better considered a prefab park model on wheels rather than a typical tiny house that will be towed around with any regularity.

The Acadia's living room includes a sofa, a chair, and a coffee table
The Acadia's living room includes a sofa, a chair, and a coffee table

The exterior is finished in board-and-batten, with wooden detailing, though there are multiple options available, including colors and materials, plus a large deck to expand living space.

Inside, the home measures 700 sq ft (65 sq m) and is finished in white-painted timber walls, with a wooden ceiling, what looks like vinyl flooring, and wooden accents. The main entrance consists of double glass doors that open onto a remarkably generous open living/kitchen area. The living room alone looks huge, with that wider-than-usual layout helping provide a more apartment-like feel than a typical tiny house. It contains a sofa, some seating, and a coffee table. Nearby lies a small desk/table that can be used as a home office. There's also another door leading outside on the opposite wall to the glass doors. A laundry area with a washer/dryer is installed in a closet too.

The kitchen is a highlight in this model and is definitely suitable for full-time living. It's well-stocked with a large farmhouse-style sink, an oven and induction cooktop, a dishwasher – which is definitely a nice feature to have in a tiny house – along with a fridge/freezer, and a microwave. There's lots of cabinetry in here too, along with breakfast bar seating, while the counters are granite.

The Acadia's bedrooms are positioned on either side of the home. I really like this setup, as it gives a small family some useful separation in what is ultimately still a compact residence.

Thanks to the single-floor layout there's loads of headroom to stand upright in the bedrooms, plus each has its own double glass door to the outside and a large closet. In the example configuration shown, one is set up with a double bed, while the other is being used as a home office.

The Acadia's interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Acadia's interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing

Additionally, each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom. These are identical and, impressively, each has its own bathtub/shower, rather than just a shower, as you'd usually expect. There's also a vanity sink and flushing toilet in each.

The Acadia starts at US$176,500, but this price will differ depending on options chosen. We've no word on delivery, so those interested should get in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company

View gallery - 15 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHomeHouse
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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