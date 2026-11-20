Tiny houses tend to fall into one of two camps: compact models that make a lot of compromises, and much larger ones that stretch the definition of small living. The Life takes a middle ground, packing three bedrooms and a spacious central living area into a relatively compact footprint that remains towable.

Designed by Teacup Tiny Homes, the Life is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 34 ft (10 m), plus a standard tiny house width of 8.6 ft (2.6 m), meaning it could be a decent pick for people wanting to move around a lot. It has an attractive exterior finish of vinyl, with timber detailing, and a metal roof.

The Life's living area includes a sofa, an electric fireplace, and some space for a TV Teacup Tiny Homes

The home's interior measures 423 sq ft (39 sq m) and is finished in tongue and groove timber. One nice touch is that the Life has underfloor heating, so it should keep toes nice and toasty over winter.

Much of the available floorspace is dedicated to the central living area. This looks pretty useful for family living and contains a storage unit for coats and the like in the entrance, plus a sofa, an electric fireplace, and a spot for a TV. The kitchen, meanwhile, is equipped with a stainless steel double sink, a range oven with a four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a microwave, a fridge/freezer, and even a dishwasher, which is always a nice feature to have in a tiny house. There's also a separate dining area nearby with some more seating and a table that can double as a desk.

The Life's bathroom is nearby and includes an L-shaped dressing table, along with a sink, a flushing toilet, and either a walk-in shower or, optionally, a bathtub.

Impressively, given its compact dimensions, there are three separate bedrooms in the Life. The master bedroom is downstairs. This is definitely the highlight and has ample headroom to stand upright, along with a double bed and a built-in wardrobe.

The Life features a ground-floor master bedroom that has ample headroom to stand upright Teacup Tiny Homes

The two other bedrooms are located up in the lofts and each is accessed by a wooden ladder. They're typical lofts, with low ceilings and have space for double beds, plus they both have dividing walls for privacy.

We've no word on the exact cost of the Life, but it's based on Teacup Tiny Homes' Ellie model, which starts at CAD 185,000 (roughly US$130,000). Delivery is available throughout North America.

Source: Teacup Tiny Homes