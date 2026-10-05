Tiny house skips the squeeze to provide comfort in a compact package

All tiny houses – even the massive ones – require a degree of compromise, but the eVista XL Limited Edition makes smart use of its compact single-story space to ensure it's more practical and comfortable than you might expect.

Designed by Escape, the eVista XL Limited Edition is based on the firm's long-running Vista range and is an upgraded version of the eVista XL. Though shown above semi-permanently installed with an optional deck, it's based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 26 ft (7.9 m), so would be a good candidate for regular towing. It has an eye-catching dark stained timber cladding and a metal roof.

The eVista XL Limited Edition has an open interior layout that's designed to provide a feeling of spaciousness Escape

The home's interior is nicely done, with a light decor made up of drywall and vinyl flooring. The layout on this one essentially takes the opposite approach to the similarly proportioned Avalon 24' by Dragon Tiny Homes. Instead of cramming as much as possible into a small space, it keeps things relatively simple to create a greater feeling of openness.

Its glass door entrance opens onto the kitchen, which is equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, a combo microwave/convection oven, and a fridge/freezer. Cabinetry and shelving, plus quartz counters, round out the space and there's a full-size closet adjacent to the entrance too.

Nearby is a multipurpose area with drop-down tables that can be used for eating or as a desk, plus there's some room for seating to be added, such as a small sofa. A mini-split air-conditioning unit helps regulate the home's temperature. I'd personally really value this space over the daybed setup found in Escape's smaller Vista model, since I know from experience that after spending a couple of weeks in a small camper van, sleeping and sitting in the same bed gets old fast – a little separation goes a long way.

The eVista XL Limited Edition's bedroom features a double bed, lots of storage, and a wall-mounted TV Escape

From the kitchen/work area, a barn-style sliding door provides access to the eVista XL Limited Edition's sole bedroom. Thanks to the home's single-floor layout, there's ample headroom to stand upright. It looks spacious for a tiny house and contains a double bed with built-in storage, a wardrobe unit, and a wall-mounted TV. The nightstands have built-in USB power too.

Elsewhere in the tiny house, on the opposite side of the kitchen to the bedroom, is the bathroom. This is compact, as you'd expect, and has a small sink, a flushing toilet, and a walk-in shower.

The eVista XL Limited Edition is currently up for sale for US$75,365, with free delivery in the United States.

Source: Escape