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Tiny Houses

24-ft tiny house finds space to squeeze in three bedrooms

By Adam Williams
October 04, 2026
24-ft tiny house finds space to squeeze in three bedrooms
The updated Avalon 24' tiny house, by Dragon Tiny Homes, squeezes three sleeping spaces into a remarkably compact footprint
The updated Avalon 24' tiny house, by Dragon Tiny Homes, squeezes three sleeping spaces into a remarkably compact footprint
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The Avalon 24' tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m)
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The Avalon 24' tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m)
The updated Avalon 24' tiny house, by Dragon Tiny Homes, squeezes three sleeping spaces into a remarkably compact footprint
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The updated Avalon 24' tiny house, by Dragon Tiny Homes, squeezes three sleeping spaces into a remarkably compact footprint
The Avalon 24' tiny house is finished in wood, and topped by a metal roof
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The Avalon 24' tiny house is finished in wood, and topped by a metal roof
The Avalon 24' tiny house has an open living room and kitchen area
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The Avalon 24' tiny house has an open living room and kitchen area
The Avalon 24' tiny house's living room is snug, but a large picture window helps fill the space with daylight
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The Avalon 24' tiny house's living room is snug, but a large picture window helps fill the space with daylight
The Avalon 24' tiny house's living room includes a sofa with integrated storage and there's a wall-mounted TV too
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The Avalon 24' tiny house's living room includes a sofa with integrated storage and there's a wall-mounted TV too
The Avalon 24' tiny house's kitchen includes a sink, an induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer, along with space for a washer/dryer to be installed
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The Avalon 24' tiny house's kitchen includes a sink, an induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer, along with space for a washer/dryer to be installed
The Avalon 24' tiny house's two lofts are reached by removable ladders
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The Avalon 24' tiny house's two lofts are reached by removable ladders
The Avalon 24' tiny house's main bedroom is located downstairs
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The Avalon 24' tiny house's main bedroom is located downstairs
The Avalon 24' tiny house's main bedroom includes a double bed, a storage unit, and a wall-mounted TV
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The Avalon 24' tiny house's main bedroom includes a double bed, a storage unit, and a wall-mounted TV
The Avalon 24' tiny house's main loft includes another double bed
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The Avalon 24' tiny house's main loft includes another double bed
The Avalon 24' tiny house's secondary loft can be used for storage or as an extra bedroom
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The Avalon 24' tiny house's secondary loft can be used for storage or as an extra bedroom
The Avalon 24' tiny house's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
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The Avalon 24' tiny house's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
View gallery - 13 images

A downstairs bedroom is already a luxury in a tiny house, doubly so in this model, which also somehow manages to find room for two lofts and an open layout despite having a modest length of just 24 ft (7.3 m).

Designed by Dragon Tiny Homes, the updated Avalon 24' model is based on a double-axle trailer and clad in a colorful mixture of blue and lavender wood, with a metal roof and plenty of glazing also featured. Its compact dimensions also make it a good candidate for regular towing with a truck, for those who want to move around a lot.

The Avalon 24' tiny house's living room is snug, but a large picture window helps fill the space with daylight
The Avalon 24' tiny house's living room is snug, but a large picture window helps fill the space with daylight

There's an interesting layout in this one that prioritizes sleeping capacity over having a particularly generous living space. That inevitably leads to some compromises, one of which is in the kitchen. It's pretty basic in there, with a sink, an induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer. There's also space for a washer/dryer to be installed, plus it has a decent amount of cabinetry, but there's no oven or dishwasher, for example. A mini-split air-conditioning unit maintains a comfortable temperature.

The adjacent living room is simple too, consisting of a sofa with a little integrated storage, and a wall-mounted TV. You're not going to be hosting any coffee mornings in here, but a nice large picture window does ensure lots of natural light inside, which should help prevent it from feeling claustrophobic.

Elsewhere in the tiny house, accessed via a door from the kitchen, is the bathroom. This contains a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a walk-in shower.

The Avalon 24' tiny house's main bedroom is located downstairs
The Avalon 24' tiny house's main bedroom is located downstairs

As mentioned, this tiny house boasts a downstairs bedroom, which is unusual for such a small tiny house of this style. It's accessed from the living room and is pretty snug, but it includes a double bed and a wall-mounted TV, along with a storage unit.

The two lofts are each reached by a removable ladder. The main loft is located above the downstairs bedroom and contains another double bed. The secondary loft is over the bathroom and is smaller. It has a divider made of an Ikea Kallax-style unit like the Vista 24' and looks well-suited to storage. Crucially, however, there's an egress window in here, so it can also be used as a guest sleeping area (operable windows are required for tiny house loft bedrooms in most areas).

The upgraded Avalon 24' model shown is currently up for sale for US$63,500. Delivery is available throughout the contiguous United States.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes

View gallery - 13 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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