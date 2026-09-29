204-sq-ft tiny house packs in two lofts and a full kitchen

Dragon Tiny Homes' latest take on its Vista model maintains the compact frame we've come to expect from the firm, but tweaks its interior layout to ensure that the home is more suitable for full-time living.

This upgraded Vista 24' tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m), which is a little larger than most European models we see nowadays, while still being notably small for a North American tiny house. Pair it with something like a Ford F-350 truck and you should be able to live wherever you choose – or at least wherever you can get away with legally. The exterior is clad in green and white-painted timber with a metal roof, and there's lots of glazing in this one, like Dragon Tiny Homes' other Vista models.

The Vista 24' tiny house's living room includes a sofa, along with a projector and pull-down screen Dragon Tiny Homes

The interior measures just 204 sq ft (19 sq m) and is finished in shiplap, with vinyl flooring. To put its size into perspective, the (admittedly huge) Acadia is some 700 sq ft (65 sq m). The Vista's living room looks quite snug, but not overly so, and is furnished with a sofa, along with a projector and pull-down screen, while a nearby staircase adds more storage. Personally, if I was going to live in a home of this size, I'd want a deck, porch, or some outdoor furniture to expand living space outside too.

Additionally, an electric fireplace provides warmth, though there's also a mini-split air-conditioning unit installed in the home for heating and cooling.

A lot of the available floorspace is taken up by its kitchen. Designed to be more suitable for full-time living than many other smaller models, it's equipped with a sink, an oven and an induction cooktop, plus a fridge/freezer, a washer/dryer, a relatively large pantry and some more storage, including upper cabinetry.

Elsewhere on the ground floor lies a bathroom. This is small and simple, with a walk-in shower, a tiny sink, and a flushing toilet.

The Vista 24' tiny house's secondary loft is accessed by a removable ladder Dragon Tiny Homes

There are two lofts in this model. The main bedroom is located above the living room and is accessed by the storage-integrated staircase. It contains a double bed and some railings for safety, so that owners don't simply roll into disaster in their sleep.

The secondary loft is accessed by a removable ladder and is a little smaller, with a storage area and what looks like an Ikea Kallax-style unit that doubles as a dividing space for privacy and safety.

The updated Vista 24' model shown is currently up for sale for US$66,750. Delivery is available in the continental United States, with rates varying according to location.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes