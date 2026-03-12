© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Compact tiny house fits two bedrooms and a surprisingly useful kitchen

By Adam Williams
March 12, 2026
Compact tiny house fits two bedrooms and a surprisingly useful kitchen
The Premium Vista is a compact but capable tiny house that fits two bedrooms and a spacious living area into a length of 24 ft (7.3 m)
The Premium Vista is a compact but capable tiny house that fits two bedrooms and a spacious living area into a length of 24 ft (7.3 m)
View 12 Images
The Premium Vista is a compact but capable tiny house that fits two bedrooms and a spacious living area into a length of 24 ft (7.3 m)
1/12
The Premium Vista is a compact but capable tiny house that fits two bedrooms and a spacious living area into a length of 24 ft (7.3 m)
The Premium Vista is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in metal, with pine accenting
2/12
The Premium Vista is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in metal, with pine accenting
The Premium Vista's ground floor is finished in pine and measures 204 sq ft (19 sq m)
3/12
The Premium Vista's ground floor is finished in pine and measures 204 sq ft (19 sq m)
The Premium Vista's living room includes a sofa and an electric fireplace, plus it has a pull-down projector screen (but you'll need to provide your own projector)
4/12
The Premium Vista's living room includes a sofa and an electric fireplace, plus it has a pull-down projector screen (but you'll need to provide your own projector)
The Premium Vista's kitchen includes a breakfast bar-style dining/desk area
5/12
The Premium Vista's kitchen includes a breakfast bar-style dining/desk area
The Premium Vista's kitchen includes an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, plus a farmhouse-style sink, a fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher
6/12
The Premium Vista's kitchen includes an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, plus a farmhouse-style sink, a fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher
The Premium Vista's kitchen has quite a lot of cabinetry for its size
7/12
The Premium Vista's kitchen has quite a lot of cabinetry for its size
The Premium Vista's secondary bedroom is accessed by a removable wooden ladder
8/12
The Premium Vista's secondary bedroom is accessed by a removable wooden ladder
The Premium Vista's main bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase
9/12
The Premium Vista's main bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase
The Premium Vista's living room has generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light
10/12
The Premium Vista's living room has generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light
The Premium Vista's bathroom is reached by a barn-style sliding door and has a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
11/12
The Premium Vista's bathroom is reached by a barn-style sliding door and has a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
The Premium Vista's main bedroom is a typical loft with a low ceiling and a double bed
12/12
The Premium Vista's main bedroom is a typical loft with a low ceiling and a double bed
View gallery - 12 images

Despite its modest length of just 24 ft (7.3 m), the Premium Vista packs an impressive amount of features inside. Its space-saving interior includes a well-stocked kitchen, plus two loft bedrooms.

Not to be confused with Escape's home of the same name, the Premium Vista is designed by Dragon Tiny Homes and is based on its own Vista line. Though best-suited to a couple or a small family, it could also be a good fit for would-be nomads thanks to its pint-sized footprint, which is smaller than the average in the US nowadays.

The Premium Vista's living room includes a sofa and an electric fireplace, plus it has a pull-down projector screen (but you'll need to provide your own projector)
The Premium Vista's living room includes a sofa and an electric fireplace, plus it has a pull-down projector screen (but you'll need to provide your own projector)

The Premium Vista is based on a double-axle trailer and has metal siding, with pine accenting, and a metal roof. The home also has lots of windows, helping fill it with natural light.

Its interior measures 204 sq ft (19 sq m), not counting the loft spaces, and is finished in pine. A glazed door opens onto the home's kitchen, which is equipped with an oven and a four-burner propane-powered stove, plus a fridge/freezer, a farmhouse-style sink, and even a dishwasher – which is not typical on a home of this size. Additionally, there's some space for a washer/dryer to be installed, along with lots of cabinetry and a breakfast bar-style dining space that doubles as a desk area.

The kitchen connects to the living room, which is quite well-proportioned for a home of its size. It contains a sofa, a pull-down projector screen (though you'll have to provide your own projector), and an electric fireplace. The bathroom is situated on the other side of the kitchen from the living room. It's reached by a sliding barn-style door and has a bidet toilet, a vanity sink, and a walk-in shower.

There are two bedrooms in the Premium Vista. The main bedroom is accessed from the living room with a storage-integrated staircase and is a typical loft with a low ceiling and a double bed. The other bedroom is situated over the bathroom and is reached by a removable ladder. It hosts another bed, and a little storage space.

The Premium Vista's kitchen includes a breakfast bar-style dining/desk area
The Premium Vista's kitchen includes a breakfast bar-style dining/desk area

The exact model here was originally built as a show model and is up for sale for US$77,995. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes

View gallery - 12 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintHouseHomeMicro-House
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!