Compact tiny house fits two bedrooms and a surprisingly useful kitchen

Despite its modest length of just 24 ft (7.3 m), the Premium Vista packs an impressive amount of features inside. Its space-saving interior includes a well-stocked kitchen, plus two loft bedrooms.

Not to be confused with Escape's home of the same name, the Premium Vista is designed by Dragon Tiny Homes and is based on its own Vista line. Though best-suited to a couple or a small family, it could also be a good fit for would-be nomads thanks to its pint-sized footprint, which is smaller than the average in the US nowadays.

The Premium Vista's living room includes a sofa and an electric fireplace, plus it has a pull-down projector screen (but you'll need to provide your own projector) Dragon Tiny Homes

The Premium Vista is based on a double-axle trailer and has metal siding, with pine accenting, and a metal roof. The home also has lots of windows, helping fill it with natural light.

Its interior measures 204 sq ft (19 sq m), not counting the loft spaces, and is finished in pine. A glazed door opens onto the home's kitchen, which is equipped with an oven and a four-burner propane-powered stove, plus a fridge/freezer, a farmhouse-style sink, and even a dishwasher – which is not typical on a home of this size. Additionally, there's some space for a washer/dryer to be installed, along with lots of cabinetry and a breakfast bar-style dining space that doubles as a desk area.

The kitchen connects to the living room, which is quite well-proportioned for a home of its size. It contains a sofa, a pull-down projector screen (though you'll have to provide your own projector), and an electric fireplace. The bathroom is situated on the other side of the kitchen from the living room. It's reached by a sliding barn-style door and has a bidet toilet, a vanity sink, and a walk-in shower.

There are two bedrooms in the Premium Vista. The main bedroom is accessed from the living room with a storage-integrated staircase and is a typical loft with a low ceiling and a double bed. The other bedroom is situated over the bathroom and is reached by a removable ladder. It hosts another bed, and a little storage space.

The Premium Vista's kitchen includes a breakfast bar-style dining/desk area Dragon Tiny Homes

The exact model here was originally built as a show model and is up for sale for US$77,995. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes