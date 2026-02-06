Compact tiny house embraces the simplicity of small living

With only a very compact footprint to work with, Escape sensibly hasn't tried to do too much with its eVista. Instead, the tiny house keeps things simple with a remarkably open interior layout that's more useful than its 23.6 ft (7.2 m) length would suggest.

The eVista is part of Escape's popular Vista line, which includes everything from very small homes like the Vista Go to larger ones like the eVista King. This model is finished in dark engineered wood and based on a double-axle trailer. Its length puts it on the smaller end of the scale for a North American tiny house, and it's not even that much bigger than a Euro model like Baluchon's Hytta. Though hardcore downsizing types have certainly lived full-time in smaller homes than this, it's probably best suited as a vacation home or rental.

The eVista's kitchen includes a sink, a microwave, and a full-size fridge/freezer, with space for more appliances Escape

The interior is finished in birch, with maple flooring, and looks quite spacious thanks to the unfussy layout. Nearest the entrance lies the kitchen, which has a full-size fridge/freezer, a sink, a microwave, and quite a lot of cabinetry for its size, plus shelving. Escape also says there's room to add more appliances. The center of the home is taken up by two large drop-down tables that provide a useful space for working or dining.

At the opposite side of the house from the entrance is the bedroom. Since there's no dedicated living room in the eVista, this doubles as a hangout space and includes a bed and a wall-mounted TV. The bed is raised a little and has some storage underneath, plus there's a large picture window to frame the view.

Elsewhere in the tiny house is a snug bathroom. This contains a small sink, a flushing toilet, and a walk-in shower. There's also a storage cabinet inside.

The eVista's bedroom/hangout area includes a raised double bed with integrated storage Escape

Escape is currently selling a surplus "Plus One" model (i.e., recently built as an extra to commissioned orders, and offered for immediate sale) of the eVista for US$51,485.

Source: Escape