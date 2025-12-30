© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny house embraces indoor/outdoor living with spacious enclosed porch

By Adam Williams
December 29, 2025
The eVista King is a spacious tiny house for two that comes with a large porch and is currently up for sale for US$87,330
The eVista King's porch area is screened and has ample space for some furniture
The eVista King's main living area includes a sofa and a dining/work table with seating for two
The eVista King's kitchen has a microwave, a fridge/freezer, an induction cooktop, and a sink, plus cabinetry
The eVista King's bedroom is spacious and includes a king-sized bed and some storage space
The eVista King's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a small sink, and a flushing toilet
The eVista King tiny house offers a spacious single-floor layout that's suitable for full-time living. However, what really sets this model apart is its enclosed porch, which encourages owners to enjoy an indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

The eVista King is designed by Escape and is another model in the firm's evolving Vista line. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 38 ft (11.6 m), which is getting up there in size for a tiny house, even in North America. Its width is 10 ft (3 m), pushing out from the standard 8.5 ft (2.6 m) and meaning that it requires a permit to tow. But it offers a more spacious and apartment-like layout compared to a lot of tiny houses.

The eVista King's porch area is screened and has ample space for some furniture
The home is finished in engineered wood, with a metal roof, and has generous glazing. It's accessed through the porch, which is enclosed with screens. It looks quite large in there and could easily fit seating and a table or two, though it's pictured unfurnished. Inside the home proper, its main living area is finished in pine tongue and groove and heated with a mini-split air-conditioning unit (there are also electric heaters spread throughout).

Nearest the entrance is the living room. This contains a sofa, a large storage unit, a TV, and an electric fireplace. A small dining/work table is installed nearby, with seating for two. The area also has a large window and a mirrored wall.

The kitchen is further into the home and is equipped with an induction cooktop, a stainless steel sink, a microwave, and a large fridge/freezer. The bathroom is adjacent and looks quite snug, though it does fit a walk-in shower, a flushing toilet, and a small sink.

The eVista King's main living area includes a sofa and a dining/work table with seating for two
The eVista King's bedroom is located at the opposite side of the tiny house to the porch and is generously proportioned. It includes a king-sized bed and lots of storage, plus it has ample headroom to stand upright, thanks to the single-story layout.

The eVista King is currently up for sale for US$87,330, which is actually a little cheaper than we'd usually expect for a home of this size, with delivery available "almost everywhere" in the United States.

Source: Escape

