Tiny Houses

Family friendly tiny house packs three bedrooms into 32-ft layout

By Adam Williams
March 02, 2026
Family friendly tiny house packs three bedrooms into 32-ft layout
We often associate Dragon Tiny Homes with very simple and compact models, but with its Avalon 32', the firm has revealed an all-new tiny house that's ready for full-time family living. It features a spacious interior layout that manages to pack three bedrooms into a towable interior.

The home is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in engineered wood, with a metal roof. Though it's the firm's largest model to date, at 32 ft (9.8 m) it's still not especially big for a North American tiny house, where models regularly exceed 40 ft (12.2 m). That makes it all the more impressive how much Dragon Tiny Homes has managed to squeeze into this one.

The ground floor of the Avalon 32' measures 269 sq ft (25 sq m)
The ground floor of the Avalon 32' measures 269 sq ft (25 sq m)

The glass door entrance opens onto the home's kitchen. This is notably larger than Dragon Tiny Homes' smaller Avalon model and includes an induction cooktop, a sink, a microwave, a fridge/freezer, and quite a lot of cabinetry, with space for some more appliances as needed.

The living room is adjacent and contains a sofa, with integrated storage, plus there's a wall-mounted TV. Elsewhere on the ground floor lies the bathroom. Accessed by a barn-style sliding door, it has a vanity sink, a walk-in shower, and a flushing toilet. It also has a stacked washer/dryer.

As mentioned, there are three bedrooms in this model. The master bedroom is located downstairs and reached from the living room area. Thanks to its ground-floor position, it has ample headroom to stand upright, which is always a nice bonus in a tiny house, plus it has a double bed, a wardrobe, and a ceiling-mounted TV that flips down for viewing.

Upstairs, the main loft bedroom is accessed by a removable wooden ladder and contains a double bed and a little storage. The secondary loft bedroom is also reached by a removable wooden ladder and is a bit smaller but the firm says it can be used as an additional sleeping space or for storage. Both are typical lofts with low ceilings.

The living room in the Avalon 32' includes a sofa with integrated storage and a wall-mounted TV
The living room in the Avalon 32' includes a sofa with integrated storage and a wall-mounted TV

The Avalon is currently up for sale for US$79,950.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
