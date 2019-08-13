Some conversion shops might use this type of expansion to shoehorn in an extra bed or wet bathroom, but Bus 4x4 uses it here to create a roomier, more well-equipped living area between the bed and driver cab. Instead of a compact single-side kitchen block, the kitchen spans both sides, offering plenty of counter space to go along with the dual-burner stove on the passenger side and sink and 110-L fridge on the driver side. The campsite chef is guaranteed to appreciate the extra space.