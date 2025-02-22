© 2025 New Atlas
Urban Transport

The Boring Company inks deal to tunnel "wormhole" under Dubai

By Adam Williams
February 22, 2025
The Dubai Loop's initial phase will measure 17 km (10.5 miles) and include 11 stations
The Dubai Loop's initial phase will measure 17 km (10.5 miles) and include 11 stations
A Tesla inside The Boring Company's first tunnel, fitted with retractable wheel gear
Since Dubai aims to transform itself into a walkable city, cutting down on traffic congestion is a key goal. With this in mind, Dubai authorities have inked a deal with The Boring Company to create a network of tunnels likened by founder Elon Musk to a "wormhole" that will allow users to move at speed under Dubai's streets and avoid traffic.

The Dubai Loop is being created by The Boring Company in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and follows similar a project in Las Vegas.

Its initial phase will measure 17 km (10.5 miles) and include 11 stations, hosting over 20,000 passengers per hour. All being well, the goal is to eventually expand the Dubai Loop throughout the Emirate. The idea is that it will allow people to avoid traffic in Dubai's most congested areas (there will still be normal roads in use too, of course), presumably using human-driven Teslas like in Las Vegas, rather than automated vehicles or anything else, though that aspect hasn't been expanded upon yet.

The fully completed network is eventually planned to handle over 100,000 passengers per hour, traveling at speeds of up to 100 mph (160 km/h) throughout central Dubai, though there are obvious concerns: building single-lane car tunnels underground is an incredibly wasteful and expensive way of moving people around a city compared to good old buses or trains, for example.

"The MoU [Memorandum of Understanding] aligns with the directives of the leadership to forge partnerships with leading global companies, reinforcing Dubai’s position at the forefront of advanced and sustainable mobility solutions," says Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA. "It aims to implement cutting-edge technologies, foster innovative transport solutions, and create a dynamic ecosystem for the advancement of transportation technologies. Additionally, the agreement facilitates knowledge and expertise exchange to develop transportation systems tailored to the city's evolving needs."

Dubai has revealed a number of of major projects in the works, and along with the plan to make the city walkable, there are plans to build the world's tallest residential tower, the world's tallest resort, and a pair of skyscrapers connected by a swimming pool.

Sources: The Boring Company, RTA

