Greenworks power-tool batteries charge new e-transport lineup

Greenworks makes hundreds of indoor and outdoor power tools that run on swappable battery packs. Now the company is using those same batteries to power a new e-mobility range that will include ebikes, an electric UV and an e-minibike.

"We’ve taken our best-in-class battery technology and created a line of sustainable adventure products the whole family can enjoy together," said Klaus Kahn, president of Greenworks North America. "We want to encourage consumers to go green, get active, and feel good doing it."

The new electric vehicle range is pitched as the first that's able to run on a battery platform that's readily available nationwide, with one using the same 24-V Li-ion battery powering more than 125 of its tools, and the remainder coming with 60-V or 80-V packs used by over 75 indoor/outdoor Greenworks products.

Two of the new e-transport products – the Go-Kart and Minibike – are available now. The two-seat electric go-kart (model GC60L820) features heavy duty steel tubing for the frame, padded roll bars, safety harnesses for driver and passenger, and can accommodate a total weight capacity of 275 lb (125 kg). An ambient headlight and braking tail-lights are included, and there are two Bluetooth speakers for a karting soundtrack.

The Greenworks Go-Kart is available now direct from the company or via select Tractor Supply stores Greenworks

The Go-Kart comes with two 60-V/8-Ah batteries for a per-charge range of 20 miles (32 km), though an 80-volt flavor will follow next year, and it can motor along at 15 mph (24 km/h) in eco mode or 25 mph (40 km/h) in sport mode. The current (60-V) model is priced at US$1,999.99.

The Stealth Series Minibike is also powered by two 480-Wh batteries for a maximum per-charge range of 20 miles. It's reported to produce 40% more power than a gas equivalent, "without the hassle of gas, noise, heat, fumes, pulling and maintenance," zipping to 20 mph in eco mode and 25 mph in sport.

The Electric Stealth Series Minibike runs on two 60-V/8-Ah batteries at the moment, but an 80-V option will be made available from 2024 Greenworks

Designed to get dirty, the minibike benefits from IPX4 weatherproofing, while a suspension fork and dual-shocks at the rear combine with 19-inch fat tires to absorb bumpy terrain. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes, it sports a high-intensity headlight, rear LED and side reflectors, and also rocks Bluetooth speakers. This model has a $1,499.99 price tag, and an 80-V version is expected in 2024.

The first of three ebikes due to launch next year is a Class 2 fat-tire utility ebike built around a heavy duty aluminum frame, with a max load capacity of 300 lb (136 kg). Model OVB917 gets full suspension and integrated lighting with side reflectors for extra visibility.

The Fat Tire Utility Electric Bike "takes riders from road to trail with ease" Greenworks

Its rear-hub motor offers pedal-assist over three modes up to 20 mph, and a seven-speed gearset is included for flexible ride options. The single 80-V/4-Ah battery is reported good for up to 20 miles of assisted riding for every 40 minutes on charge. Product pricing for all models from here has not been announced at this time.

Next up is a hardtail all-terrain Class 2 ebike that rolls on 26-inch rims wrapped in 4-inch fat tires and weighs in at 67 lb (30 kg). This flavor also has a top assist speed of 20 mph and a seven-speed shifter, but the 320-Wh battery will only take riders 15.5 miles (25 km). Top-ups should take around 40 minutes though. Other features include mechanical disc brakes, a headlight and rear reflector combo, plus side reflectors.

The All-Terrain Electric Bike "is designed to take the road less traveled, on the road or off" Greenworks

Model OVB913 is a commuter ebike with a 500-W rear-hub motor for Class 2 PAS up to 20 mph, plus seven gears. It rides with the same battery as the other Greenworks ebikes, this time offering up to 22 miles (35.5 km) of range per charge.

The Commuter Electric Bike is built around a heavy duty aluminum frame with a mid-height step over Greenworks

Elsewhere, the mid-step city bike rolls on 27.5-inch wheels wearing 2.25-inch hybrid tires, there's a rear cargo rack included, stopping power shapes up with mechanical disc brakes, a side kickstand should help with parking up, and integrated lighting front and back completes the brief overview.

The penultimate ride of the upcoming electric transport products from Greenworks is an IPX4 e-kickscoot with front suspension and rear central shaft squish. There's a 350-W motor for up to 18 mph (29 km/h) on the 10-inch tubeless tires. Two 24-V/4-Ah batteries are onboard for 14 miles (22.5 km) per two-hour charge, and the rider has the option to carry spares in the standing platform.

The Electric Scooter offers three ride modes up to a top speed of 18 mph Greenworks

A combination of drum brake to the front and motor braking in back will help bring this e-scoot to a stop. Daylight or after-dark visibility is provided by a LED headlight and tail-light. And of course, it folds down for between-ride transport.

The last of the 2024 models is a two-seat electric UTV with a top speed of 15 mph while carrying up to 550 lb (249.5 kg) in its dump bed or towing up to 500 lb (226.8 kg) behind. This one needs six 60-V/8-Ah batteries under the seat to roll for up to 20 miles, which can be included with the vehicle or not. It also benefits from "large turf tires" and rollover protection, as well as a ground clearance of 8.5 inches.

The Electric Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) can haul up to 550 pounds in back, or two up to 500 lb Greenworks

The company plans to make a bunch of safety accessories available over the coming months, including helmets, knee and elbow pads, gloves and a coded lock. All of Greenworks' e-transportation solutions will ship with batteries and a charger, and are covered by a one-year limited product warranty and four-year battery warranty.

Source: Greenworks via Electrek