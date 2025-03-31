Folding micro-ebike powers Pro riders off the beaten track

Like many oddball ideas, the JackRabbit micro ebike began as a crowdfunding project in 2018. The cross between a compact bike and scooter has been growing in power and size ever since, with the new Pro models being the most beastly yet.

It's safe to say that then startup's original Kickstarter ride was something of a strange looker. The "not a bike, not a scooter" sported a diminutive frame and mismatched wheels, it weighs under 20 lb (9 kg), and it could motor its rider to 18 mph (29 km/h).

The wheels had evened out by version 2.0, the frame had grown a little without adding to its length but it had gained a few pounds, and the motor offered two speeds to 20 mph (32 km/h). Per-charge range came in at just 12 miles (19 km) for every 2.5 hours plugged in.

The XG Pro can ride through the city, but is more at home in the wild, where its powerful hub motor can be unlocked for a top speed of 24 mph JackRabbit

As the name might suggest, 2023's XG model's alloy frame saw the micro-ebike grow in length to 53 inches (134 cm) – an increase of 5.5 in. The top speed remained the same as the newly-renamed OG model, but the motor was more powerful to tackle steeper hills, plus riders got three power modes to choose from.

Last year, JackRabbit broke out the update brush again for the curvy OG2 – which boasted a new frame design, faster-folding stem, forged aluminum pegs and FAA compliance.

Now Pro versions of the OG2and XG have been launched – which are described as the company's "most capable and useful bikes" to date. JackRabbit says that the OG2 Pro is essentially an OG2 model with "all the power of the XG." That means a 500-W motor with similar incline-busting grunt and top speed. It also comes with JackRabbit's UL-certified and swappable RangeBooster battery for more than 24 miles between top-ups.

The OG2 Pro essentially crams XG power into the compact proportions of an OG2 micro-bike JackRabbit

It rolls on 20-inch wheels wrapped in 2.25-inch street tires, the monocoque alloy frame can fold flat for travel and contributes to an overall weight of 30 lb (13.6 kg), it has a turning circle of 37 inches (94 cm), and sports mid-rise handlebars. This Pro can heft riders up to 6.16 ft in height (1.88 m) and is rated for a maximum capacity of 275 lb (125 kg). It rides out for US$1,649.99.

The XG Pro has the same frame as the current XG model, but that's pretty much where the similarities end. Top speed out of the box is still 20 mph, but a new off-road mode can unlock a 24-mph max (38.6 km/h) from the 749-W motor – though this is restricted to verified riders who are 18 years and over. This flavor wears two RangeBuster battery packs for more than 48 miles (77 km) of range.

The XG Pro features a 749-W hub motor, dual RangeBooster batteries and "suspension tires" JackRabbit

The bike rides on 2.8-inch low-air pressure tires rocking "aggressive tread" for a "cushioned ride" off the beaten track. Extra-wide footpegs sit at the bottom of the diamond – there are no pedals here – and the front mechanical disc brake gains a larger 180-mm rotor while the rear remains the same at 160 mm. The XG Pro takes the top spot in the expanded JackRabbit family, coming in at $2,249.99.

More than 30 optional accessories are available for all models, including extra batteries, a rear cargo basket and a trailer hitch, and a travel bag. The video below has more.

ALL NEW: JackRabbit OG2 Pro & XG Pro

Product pages: OG2 Pro, XG Pro