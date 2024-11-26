2,400-watt dual-motor e-trike powers up to 25 mph

Folks with limited mobility or those who just like more ride stability could find new freedom by sliding onto the comfort seat of an electric trike. Startup Meet One Trike has followed the launch of a folding electric trike in October with a dual-motor model called the Tour.

We've covered a number of pedal-assist trikes recently, including models from Addmotor, Lectric and Hase Bikes. Like the recent Breeze e-trike from Meet One, a single motor boosts pedal performance to help you glide up a hill or haul a basket full of groceries home.

The new Tour e-trike doubles the motor power "to make freedom on wheels accessible to everyone" – with a particular focus on senior riders, anyone suffering balance issues or folks who struggle with regular two-wheelers.

The Tour's dual motors combine for 180 Nm of hill-climbing torque Meet One

There's a 750-W motor mounted between the rear wheels and another at the hub of the front wheel. These combine to peak at 2,400 watts and deliver a whopping 180 Nm (132.7 lb.ft) of torque. Top speed is reported to be 25 mph (40 km/h), and there's a "high-precision" torque sensor at the crank for "a smooth, natural riding experience."

The e-trike can operate with a single motor if the full grunt isn't needed, or there are two dual-drive modes plus cruise control, throttle only and reverse. For even more flexibility, a Shimano 7-speed gearset is included too.

Mounted low on the 6061 aluminum frame are dual 48-V/15-Ah Samsung batteries – certified to UL 2271 safety standards – for 1,440 Wh of juice and a potential per-charge range of up to 130 miles (209 km).

The Tour can haul a total of 550 lb, including the rider Meet One

The rider is treated to an oversized padded seat with backrest support. There's a full squish setup comprising a suspension fork and dual shocks to soak up uneven terrain. The rear cargo rack is rated to haul up to 150 lb (68 kg) of necessities, with the e-trike having a max playload capacity of 550 lb (249.5 kg), including the rider.

Each 20-inch wheel is wrapped in 4-inch all-terrain fat tires for grippy pavement riding or fun off-road adventures. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes at each wheel with 180-mm rotors, and there's a parking brake too. A speed differential is also included for easier turning and steady handling.

Rounding out the key specs, the e-trike sports a LED headlight plus two braking rear lights with turn signaling, full fenders, a basket with lining, rear-view mirrors, and a lock.

The Meet One Tour e-trike has a list price of US$3,599, but is currently listed with a $300 discount applied. Optional extras include a spare battery and Bluetooth tracker.

If that's too rich for your blood, the startup's single-motor, dual-battery Breeze model is currently up for $1,299.

Product page: Meet One Tour