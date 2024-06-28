Telescoping e-trike adapts to recumbent riders short or tall

Germany's Hase Bikes is celebrating its 30th birthday by reinventing its first recumbent trike. The Kettwiesel One features Shimano pedal-assist, MacPherson suspension and the company's signature telescoping frame.

When company founder Marec Hase was a teenager, he built a recumbent tandem trike that took first prize at a state science and technology competition. The following year he came second for a folding recumbent, and returned a couple of years later with a novel ride comprising two recumbents side-by-side.

He then brought this passion into the public realm in 1994 when he set up Hase-Spezialräder to build trikes and a semi-recumbent tandem. He took on his first employee, worked from his parents' garage and the hand-built Kettwiesel was born.

"The first Kettwiesel was built in 1995," said Marec Hase. "Back then, we forged and assembled the parts by hand. Although our production methods have changed, our mission has stayed the same: building high-quality bikes and trikes that help as many people as possible experience mobility. Regardless of how old or big they are and regardless of their physical abilities."

The Kettwiesel One can be had with under-seat steering or an above-seat handlebar Hase Bikes

Recent engineering marvels have included the Pino, Lepus E, Gravit Dust and Trigo Up E. Now the company is celebrating its 30th birthday with a fresh new version of its first model called the Kettwiesel One.

The trike's aluminum frame features a telescoping front boom that allows it to accommodate a wide range of riders – from youngsters of 1.10 m (3.6 ft) in height to seasoned giants standing 2 m (6.56 ft) tall. The seat tilt angle can be adjusted to suit individual needs, and even the seat itself can be swapped out in two steps.

Height, width and angle of the handlebar grips can also be changed. A 5-mm hex key is supplied with the trike for tweaking the suspension, grip position and boom length, and can be secured to the frame for tweaks while out and about. The new chassis is cushioned by adjustable MacPherson suspension, which offers 70 mm of travel and can handle loads of up to 140 kg (309 lb).

The adjustable suspension offers 70 mm of travel Hase Bikes

The One comes in two steering configurations, one with under-seat steering and the other rocking an above-seat handlebar. The latter system can be moved forward for easy access, and then pulled back into place to ride.

If storage space at home is in short supply, the front end of the latest Kettwiesel can be raised up to park on its rear wheels, and when compacted to 135 x 56 x 88 cm (53 x 26 x 34 in) – with the front wheel removed – it could even fit into the back of a hatchback car for between-ride transport. You might need some help getting it in and out though, as its weight is reported to be 35 kg (77 lb).

The standard version ships with a Shimano Steps 6100 mid-drive motor, 504-Wh battery and Nexus 8-speed hub for assisted riding up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), but there is a Plus version that promises more power under foot. The e-trike rolls on three 20-inch wheels, each wearing Schwalbe Marathon Plus tires, and stopping power is served up by a mechanical brake system to the front and hydraulic disc brakes out back.

The Kettwiesel One in above-seat handlebar configuration for an "Easy Rider" vibe Hase Bikes

Hase Bikes will be at Eurobike 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, next week, where visitors can test ride the new Kettwiesel ahead of the order books opening in August. The version with above-seat handlebars starts from €7,990, a One with a Vario Comfort seat and under-seat steering will start at €8,490 and a Plus flavor with a Shimano EP8 Cargo mid drive with a 630-Wh battery and Enviolo hub rides out from €10,950. We've no word on international availability or pricing.

"A bike or trike should be perfectly adapted to the needs of the user, particularly in the field of special needs and adaptive cycling, said Marec Hase. "The basic functions and features of the One already offer a superb basis for this adaptability. In addition, we have a very large selection of accessories for improving comfort, carrying cargo and of course adapting the trike to the physical needs of the individual rider. Then there are also technical options, like automatic shifting and single-hand controls. All in all, the Kettwiesel One’s adaptability to the rider is unprecedented."

Source: Hase Bikes