Startup launches three electric rides, reveals motorcycles in development

California's X Mobility Motors has launched its first three products – an electric skateboard, an electric kickscooter and a folding ebike. But perhaps even more enticing are plans to launch a couple of electric motorcycles later in the year.

The company was founded in Los Angeles in 2018 to help folks smoothly transition from gas-powered vehicle to all-electric. The first product out of the starting gates is an e-skateboard dubbed the M1.

The M1 electric skateboard offers a top speed of 22.5 mph and per-charge range of 12.42 miles X Mobility Motors

It features a longboard-like deck fashioned from a wood composite, with a carry handle included in the deck itself for ease of between-ride transport. The rear wheels are home to hub motors, and there's a 36-V/5.2-Ah Li-ion battery below deck. Per-charge range is reported to be 12.42 miles (20 km), and top speed is given as 22.5 mph (36 km/h). Control is via a handheld wireless remote. The M1 currently carries a discounted pre-order price of US$539.

Next up is the i1 electric kickscooter with magnesium-alloy construction for lightweight durability, a 300-W motor for rolling along at up to 15 mph (25 km/h) and a 36-V/7.5-Ah Li-ion battery, with the company saying that riders can expect 18.7 miles (30 km) of scooting per four-hour charge. This model features nine-inch wheels front and back, wrapped in "flat-free" tires, and mechanical drum braking. And it's starting price is $599.

The i1 e-scooter rides on 9-inch wheels with "flat-free" tires X Mobility Motors

If you're not fond of standing while motoring along and you don't mind using some leg power for the last mile to work, then the H1 might be more your e-style. This ebike is a folder, useful for journeys that involves getting on and off public transport, but rather oddly, the company hasn't shared any folded-down dimensions. We do know that when it's ready to ride it measures 1,500 x 1,100 x 580 mm (59 x 43 x 23 in) though, and that it tips the scales at 38.5 lb (17.5 kg).

The H1 features an aviation-grade aluminum alloy frame, rides on 20-inch wheels front and back, comes with a 350-W brushless rear-hub motor, has the same capacity Li-ion battery as the kickscooter, and is reckoned good for 18.7 miles (30 km) for every three hours on charge. Top speed is given as just 15 mph (25 km/h) though. Prices start at $869.

X Mobility Motors has not revealed its folded dimensions, but the H1 looks like a compact between-ride haul X Mobility Motors

Perhaps of more interest than the company's first three entries into an already heavily populated electric-micro-mobility space are plans for a moped called the Z1 and two electric motorcycles.

At this stage, X Mobility Motors is not giving too much away, but we do know that the Z1's frame will sport welded steel tubing with an anti-corrosion finish. And it will be powered by a 350-W motor and come with a Li-ion battery pack, though specifics like expected range and top speed are yet to be revealed.

The T1 Bratstyle electric motorcycle is based on the short, trimmed-down Cafe-style motorcycles that originated in Japan, which is said to give the bike a "clean, low and aggressive look." The main trellis frame features 40-mm welded steel tubing, and there's a subframe made from die-cast aluminum.

It will come with 5-kW brushless motors as standard with the option to upgrade to an 11-kW flavor – which doesn't look much when compared to, say, Harley's Livewire, but is likely enough for short hops around inner-city streets. We'll have to wait for performance specs to be released, but the battery pack will feature DLG Li-ion cells and there's talk of either one or two battery unit options, with both removable for charging indoors.

The Bratstyle's stablemate will be an electric moto inspired by 1950s scramblers. The T2 comes with off-road tires, and wider handlebars than the T1, the frame is again steel tubing with an aluminum subframe, and the motor and battery options appear to be the same too. This model has been designed to accommodate accessories such as a surfboard rack and cargo bags, so will likely find use off road as well as on.

And that's about all we can tell you for the moment. The first three products are due to reach the market in Q2 2021. Launch videos for the M1 and i1 can be found on the company's YouTube channel.

Source: X Mobility Motors