The team tested the vaccine on mice that had glioblastoma, melanoma or breast cancer, and saw a huge improvement in the T cell response. The mice were given about 50,000 CAR-T cells and then given a booster vaccine the next day, and then again a week later. In 60 percent of the mice, the tumors were completely eliminated. That's likely thanks to the boost in CAR-T cell numbers, which two weeks after treatment make up 65 percent of the total T cell population.