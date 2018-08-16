The new study of course doesn't specify what volume of vegetables is necessary for effective AhR stimulation. The Penn broccoli study last year worked with the equivalent of three and a half cups of broccoli per day, which to be honest, isn't a hugely realistic proposition for most people. It is also important to note that at this stage these results have only been shown in animal models, but Gitta Stockinger suggests it cannot hurt to add more vegetables to your diet.