World's best-selling digital watch gets smart step tracking

Since 1989, Casio is said to have sold well over 100 million units of a single digital watch model. After initially winning people over with its spartan design and reliable functionality, it's since become an iconic timepiece that every collector worth their salt owns.

That watch, the Casio F-91W, is still available at just over US$20 today. But if you're interested in this historic watch, let me turn you on to its upgraded version, the F-B100W.

The quartz-powered original includes chronograph with a lap function, a daily alarm, an annual calendar, and an LED backlight to illuminate the LCD screen. A button-sized replaceable CR2016 battery can keep it going for as long as 7 years. It's all housed in a resin case with a matching integrated strap. Simple, elegant, and timeless.

The F-91W has been a fixture of the watch world for nearly 40 years now Casio

The all-new F-B100W is nearly identical in appearance, but has a lot more going on inside. This one gets a step tracker and displays the tally on screen; it also connects to your phone via Bluetooth to beam over that data to log your fitness activity. Plus, your phone automatically sets the time on your watch.

The F-B100W has a step tracking display up top that differentiates it from the old F-91W Casio

Step tracking obviously isn't new, and Casio's been doing this on a number of its models for several years. What makes it special here is that it's available on a watch with a classic design that's instantly recognizable and beloved by millions around the world.

Of course, you could simply get a smartwatch that's packed with plenty more functionality. But if you like accessories that fly under the radar, you can't find a more discreet option. Oh, and Casio says this will get two years of battery life before it needs a replacement. It also gets a timer, five alarms instead of just one, and 200 stopwatch entries.

Casio's companion app will log your fitness activity over time, set the time, and adjust other settings Casio

The step counting function and the revamped display are similar to what's in other classic Casio models that recently got a glow-up; I'm partial to this one on a steel bracelet. The same functionality can be found on slightly more contemporary designs as well, but they don't have the charm of the distinctive F-91W. Getting your daily steps in and looking good doing it? Count me in.

The F-B100W is currently listed on Casio's Japan site at ¥8,800, which works out to about $92. Three colorways have been revealed, including one with a stealthy reverse LCD. It's slated to become available later this month, though global rollouts might take a bit longer.

The F-B100W will be available in three colorways Casio

In other fun watch news, an upcoming special edition Seiko automatic watch references Honda's beautiful folding electric motorcycle, the Motocompo. It was developed to fit in the trunk of the brand's 1981 City hatchback. The HBD010's dial color and typography, caseback, crown, strap, and box all feature design elements drawing from the two-wheeler. Limited to just 8,000 pieces, this one's likely to sell out quick when it lands in September.

Find the Casio F-B100W on the company's site, and the original F-91W over on Amazon US.

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