© 2026 New Atlas
Wearables

World's best-selling digital watch gets smart step tracking

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
August 11, 2026
World's best-selling digital watch gets smart step tracking
The F-91W does just a few things, and does them well for very little money
The F-91W does just a few things, and does them well for very little money
View 6 Images
Look closely and you'll notice this isn't the classic Casio F-91W, but an upgraded version with modern features
1/6
Look closely and you'll notice this isn't the classic Casio F-91W, but an upgraded version with modern features
Casio's companion app will log your fitness activity over time, set the time, and adjust other settings
2/6
Casio's companion app will log your fitness activity over time, set the time, and adjust other settings
The F-91W has been a fixture of the watch world for nearly 40 years now
3/6
The F-91W has been a fixture of the watch world for nearly 40 years now
The F-B100W has a step tracking display up top that differentiates it from the old F-91W
4/6
The F-B100W has a step tracking display up top that differentiates it from the old F-91W
The F-B100W will be available in three colorways
5/6
The F-B100W will be available in three colorways
The F-91W does just a few things, and does them well for very little money
6/6
The F-91W does just a few things, and does them well for very little money
View gallery - 6 images

Since 1989, Casio is said to have sold well over 100 million units of a single digital watch model. After initially winning people over with its spartan design and reliable functionality, it's since become an iconic timepiece that every collector worth their salt owns.

That watch, the Casio F-91W, is still available at just over US$20 today. But if you're interested in this historic watch, let me turn you on to its upgraded version, the F-B100W.

The quartz-powered original includes chronograph with a lap function, a daily alarm, an annual calendar, and an LED backlight to illuminate the LCD screen. A button-sized replaceable CR2016 battery can keep it going for as long as 7 years. It's all housed in a resin case with a matching integrated strap. Simple, elegant, and timeless.

The F-91W has been a fixture of the watch world for nearly 40 years now
The F-91W has been a fixture of the watch world for nearly 40 years now

The all-new F-B100W is nearly identical in appearance, but has a lot more going on inside. This one gets a step tracker and displays the tally on screen; it also connects to your phone via Bluetooth to beam over that data to log your fitness activity. Plus, your phone automatically sets the time on your watch.

The F-B100W has a step tracking display up top that differentiates it from the old F-91W
The F-B100W has a step tracking display up top that differentiates it from the old F-91W

Step tracking obviously isn't new, and Casio's been doing this on a number of its models for several years. What makes it special here is that it's available on a watch with a classic design that's instantly recognizable and beloved by millions around the world.

Of course, you could simply get a smartwatch that's packed with plenty more functionality. But if you like accessories that fly under the radar, you can't find a more discreet option. Oh, and Casio says this will get two years of battery life before it needs a replacement. It also gets a timer, five alarms instead of just one, and 200 stopwatch entries.

Casio's companion app will log your fitness activity over time, set the time, and adjust other settings
Casio's companion app will log your fitness activity over time, set the time, and adjust other settings

The step counting function and the revamped display are similar to what's in other classic Casio models that recently got a glow-up; I'm partial to this one on a steel bracelet. The same functionality can be found on slightly more contemporary designs as well, but they don't have the charm of the distinctive F-91W. Getting your daily steps in and looking good doing it? Count me in.

The F-B100W is currently listed on Casio's Japan site at ¥8,800, which works out to about $92. Three colorways have been revealed, including one with a stealthy reverse LCD. It's slated to become available later this month, though global rollouts might take a bit longer.

The F-B100W will be available in three colorways
The F-B100W will be available in three colorways

In other fun watch news, an upcoming special edition Seiko automatic watch references Honda's beautiful folding electric motorcycle, the Motocompo. It was developed to fit in the trunk of the brand's 1981 City hatchback. The HBD010's dial color and typography, caseback, crown, strap, and box all feature design elements drawing from the two-wheeler. Limited to just 8,000 pieces, this one's likely to sell out quick when it lands in September.

Find the Casio F-B100W on the company's site, and the original F-91W over on Amazon US.

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

WearablesWatchesCasio
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Sony's Reon Pocket Pro Plus is now more efficient at personal cooling and warming, and sits more securely on your neck compared to the last model
Wearables
Sony's wearable 'air conditioner' gets better fit and stronger cooling
If you're always too cold at the office or run hot in general, Sony might have something for you. Its Reon Pocket Pro Plus promises to raise or lower your skin temperature by several degrees and make your day a bit more bearable.
Wearables
Lifelogging set to go mainstream with $229 all-purpose 4K streaming headset
VibeLens' new MusicCam Pro offers a wearable action cam that performs all the regular duties of a wearable bone conduction music player yet remains ready to capture an hour and a half of hi-def video if an adventure unfolds in front of you.
The Hyperslide offers a heated massage in what looks like a really comfy sandal style
Wearables
Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide offers heated-massage recovery
Nike is back adding tech to your footwear with its new massaging slide. Developed in partnership with Hyperice, which makes a range of muscle relief gear, it's aimed at athletes looking for effective recovery after strenuous activity.
Samsung teamed up with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker for the frames on its new AI glasses
Wearables
Samsung's new AI glasses work with Google's Gemini AI
Looks like every tech firm worth their salt's gotta make AI glasses, and Samsung's finally ready to throw its hat in the ring. Its intelligent eyewear pairs with the brand's smart watch and phone to bring a host of features right up to your face.
Designed to blend into everyday bling, The90 Gem tracks live UV exposure in style
Wearables
Stylish pendant brings personalized UV tracking to sun protection
The90 Gem is a pendant-style wearable that tracks real-time UVA and UVB exposure, using app guidance to personalize sunscreen timing, sun habits and longer-term skin-care decisions beyond generic UV data.
An arrangement of flexible organic eutectogel transistors arranged in a complete thread-based circuit
Wearables
New electronic thread revolutionizes discreet wearable medical monitoring
While everyone needs technology of one sort or another, certain people shrink from any stigma associated with it. In fact, those people may be less likely to let others see them using that tech no matter how much they need it, even if that wearable technology is as widespread as eyeglasses.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!