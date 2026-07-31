Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide offers heated-massage recovery

Nike is back adding tech to your footwear with its new massaging slide. Developed in partnership with Hyperice, which makes a range of muscle relief gear, it's aimed at athletes looking for effective recovery after strenuous activity.

The Air Zoom Hyperslide delivers targeted heat and vibration across the top of your foot. Nike says this helps "reduce tension, relax feet and support everyday recovery."

A magnetic Hyperslide Pod that goes into the adjustable strap sends heat in any of three levels (up to 117 °F/47 °C), as well three levels of vibration. The idea is to use it in 15-minute recovery cycles and relax your feet more efficiently than simply sitting around. That's crucial when you've got a game, competition, or workout coming up.

The Hyperslides should be a lot easier to pack for athletes and travelers alike Nike

The Pod can be recharged via USB-C for up to an hour of use – or six 10-minute recovery sessions. You can adjust its heat and vibration settings via an app that connects to the Pod via Bluetooth.

If the design elements look familiar, that's because this is the successor to the US$800 Hyperboot, which Nike and Hyperice launched last April with heating and compression tech.

Between its price and the design, it's safe to say the Hyperboot sure wasn't made for everyone Nike

The Hyperslide of course offers a more casual form factor and a less polarizing look. The slides feature a low-profile Nike Air Zoom sole paired with a generously cushioned footbed. You'll want to wear socks before slipping these on if you're going to use the heating feature, though.

While they're designed with athletes in mind, Nike notes they'll also provide relief when you're traveling and on your feet all day. I usually get in about 6-8 miles (10-13 km) while I'm on vacation, and percussive recovery certainly helps relieve soreness on my soles to some degree. As such, I'd certainly give these a try.

The Hyperslide also comes in black Nike

A pair of these will run you US$249 when they become available on September 29. That's certainly a lot less than the Hyperboot's asking price – and they'll be a lot easier to pack. But they're still not cheap. As such, you'll want to try these out in person before you spend good money on them.

The Hyperslide will go on sale via Nike and Hyperice's online stores, as well as at Best Buy and Dick's Sporting Goods outlets across the US.

Source: Nike

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