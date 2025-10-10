Sound-personalized wireless earphones get solid-state help in the highs

A couple of year's back, audio gear brand Creative was the first company to pop solid-state speaker technology from xMEMS in a pair of wireless earphones. Now the company has added sound personalization to the mix.

For the Aurvana Ace 3 TWS earphones, Creative is going with a hybrid driver system for the xMEMS part of the sonic equation. That means a combined effort from a 10-mm custom-tuned dynamic driver and a solid-state microspeaker.

The Aurvana Ace 3 earphones feature Snapdragon Sound with support for aptX Lossless and LDAC Creative Technology

The former helps deliver "natural, impactful bass," while the latter – which does away with the conventional magnet and cone, and uses silicon chips topped by piezo-electric flaps instead – aims for crisp clarity and lifelike detail in the higher frequencies. The company says that listeners can expect "rich lows, crystal-clear highs, and a level of detail far beyond conventional earbuds."

This goal will be assisted by the inclusion of Snapdragon Sound for CD-quality wireless transmission over Bluetooth 5.4, with support for aptX Lossless and LDAC decoding. There's adaptive noise cancellation too, which can auto adjust to varying ambient sound levels for minimal distractions.

Creative has joined forces with Mimi Sound Personalization to bring the listening experience even more in tune with individual users. After generating a unique sound profile from a digital sound test through a companion mobile app, a custom profile is created. Mimi will then analyze audio sent wirelessly to the earphones and adjust the frequencies to match the profile – all in real-time.

Mimi Sound Personalization technology is cooked into each earbud Creative Technology

Other features include auto pause when a bud is removed, there are three MEMS microphones on each earpiece, IPX5 weatherproofing should see the buds survive the odd downpour as well as visits to the gym, they'll last up to 7 hours hanging from the ears, and a total of 26 hours working with the included case (a 10-minute quick top-up will get you more than an hour's playback time).

Possibly the best news here is that all of this premium tech doesn't come with a high price tag. The Aurvana Ace 3 earphones are available now for US$149.99.

Product page: Aurvana Ace 3