Chevrolet has revealed its 2018 Equinox will be offered with three engine options, including a new 1.6-liter diesel. That diesel option will have a cruising range of up to 577 mi (928 km) per tank and be EPA rated at up to 39 mpg (6 L/100km) on the highway, which GM boasts will top the compact SUV segment – even when compared to gasoline-electric hybrids such as the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid (30 mpg) or the Nissan Rogue Hybrid (35 mpg)..

Chevrolet's new turbodiesel engine is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that outputs 240 lb-ft (325 Nm) of torque inside a low-RPM range of 1,500 to 3,250. A variable-geometry (variable vane) turbocharger helps that happen. This is a new engine design, starting from scratch, and it will be used globally by GM in various yet-to-be-announced vehicles. Development for the engine was undertaken at GM's Torino, Italy facility.



The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel has its engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission in either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. Engine stop-start for stop-and-go city driving is standard and the engine is compatible with B20 biodiesel fuel.

The 1.6-L diesel engine is aluminum in both block and head, with a new variable-swirl combustion system and a variable displacement oil pump. With variable-swirl, the "swirl" of the fuel and air in the combustion chamber can be changed through adjustments to the injection, which improves efficiency under varied loads. Piston cooling jets are computer-controlled for efficiency.

The 2018 Equinox Diesel utilizes selective catalyst reduction (SCR) after-treatment with urea-based diesel exhaust fluid (DEF). The DEF is fed to the emissions system through heated lines in cold weather, keeping the system at optimum efficiency as it cuts nitrous oxide (NOx) emissions.

The Equinox as a whole sees a full redesign for the 2018 model year. The crossover reduces weight by about 10 percent overall (roughly 400 lb/180 kg). All three engines on offer are turbocharged, starting with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline base engine and a 2.0-liter gasoline engine upgrade. The 1.6-L turbodiesel rounds out the engine trio.

The 1.5-L Equinox has EPA fuel economy estimates of 26 mpg (9 L/100km) in the city and 32 mpg (7.3 L/100km) on the highway in front-wheel drive and 24/30 mpg (9.8/7.8 L/100km) city/highway in all-wheel drive. The 2.0-L engine is EPA-rated at 22/29 mpg (10.7/8.1 L/100km) city/highway in FWD and 22 mpg (10.7 L/100km) city, 28 (8.4 L/100km) highway in AWD. The Equinox Diesel has EPA ratings of 32 mpg (7.3 L/100km) in the city and 39 mpg (6.1 L/100km) on the highway in FWD and 31/37 mpg (7.6/6.3 L/100km) city/highway in AWD.

Driver aid options include parking assistance, blind spot alerts, forward automatic braking, lane keep assist, and a 360-degree camera, while infotainment is handled by the newest Chevrolet MyLink system on a 7- or 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. OnStar 4G provides an in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot.

Chevrolet has priced the 2018 Equinox at US$24,475, base manufacturer's suggested retail price for North America and the Equinox Diesel model at $31,435 with destination charge. Sales begin in the third quarter of 2017 for all three Equinox models.

Source: Chevrolet