The Brompton Electric folds up to the same size as the company's non-electric models (Credit: Brompton)

Although there are a great many folding bike manufacturers out there, Brompton is probably the most well-respected of the bunch. Now, the British company is introducing its first folding e-bike, known simply as the Brompton Electric. Among other things, it offers a battery range of 25 to 50 miles (40 to 80 km).

The Brompton Electric features a 250-watt brushless DC front hub motor, which augments the rider's pedalling input up to a top speed of 15.5 mph (25 km/h).

It's powered by a 36V/8.55Ah removable battery pack, which can be carried in an included shoulder bag when the bike is being transported. Using the standard charger, that battery can be juiced up to 80 percent in 3 to 3.5 hours, and up to 100 percent in 4 to 5 hours.

The bike itself is available in 2- or 6-speed models, which weigh 16.6 and 17.3 kg (36.6 and 38.1 lb) respectively, with battery. Color choices are limited to black or white.

Additional specs include 16-inch wheels, front and rear Busch & Müller lights, a choice of four pedal-assist modes, and a contactless bottom bracket torque and cadence sensor. The bike folds up to the same size as Brompton's non-electric models.

The company is now taking deposits for the Brompton Electric, which should be ready early next year. Prices will range from £2,595 to £2,755 (about US$3,365 to $3,572) depending on the final specification choice.

Source: Brompton via Treehugger