DJI-powered commuter ebike brings torquey boost to city riding

If you've ever dreamed of zipping through urban streets or effortlessly biking up a hill in the countryside, Velo De Ville has you covered. The German bike maker has launched the Revo-C, an urban ebike powered by a revolutionary motor developed by the Chinese drone and camera giant DIJ that's so far featured almost exclusively in electric mountain bikes such as the Amflow PL series.

The Revo-C is one of the very first commuter-focused ebikes to feature the Avinox Drive System, which is based around a tiny mid-drive motor that's capable of delivering an incredible 105 Nm (77.4 lb.ft) of torque in the standard modes (Auto, Eco, Trail, and Turbo), with up to 120 Nm (88.5 lb.ft) of 'Boost' for 30 to 60 seconds.

The DJI motor weighs 2.52 kg (5.5 lb), which is exceptionally light for a mid-drive that delivers such high torque. TQ does make an equally powerful mid-mounted motor, though it's much heftier and reportedly quite noisy in use. That company's HPR60 comes in lighter than the Avinox at 1.9 kg (4.2 lb), but can only manage 60 Nm (44.25 lb.ft). The Bosch Performance Line CX Gen 5 is a closer match on the weight front at 2.8 kg (6.2 lb) , but it delivers 85 Nm (62.89 lb-ft) of base torque.

Pedal-assist from the 250-W Avinox mid-drive will be restricted to 25 km/h in Europe, where the Revo-C will find its people Velo De Ville

So all in, the Revo-C seems to have the urban edge if you're looking for a svelte e-system that helps you move off quickly at the lights or get up the hill without breaking a sweat. The 250-W motor can peak at 1,000 watts but will still need to stay in its street-legal pedal-assist lane – on its European home turf, that means it will stop providing assistance when the bike reaches 25 km/h (15.5 mph). The motor is paired with a 600-Wh downtube battery, though we can't see any per-charge range estimates on the product page.

Embedded in the frame is an Avinox touch display directly controlled from the handlebars, serving as your digital cockpit. This allows you to adjust the ebike’s cycling modes while providing you with all the info you need to make the most of your ride, including cadence (RPM), power (watts), and estimated remaining range. You can view this information on the Avinox app as well, which also includes GPS and fitness tracking.

The bike features aluminum fenders, a bottle cage mount, and extra mounting points on the fork for carrying touring or bikepacking gear. There are 28-inch wheels with Schwalbe urban tires, Shimano hydraulic disc brakes, 9-speed Shimano gearing, and a MIK-compatible rear rack that's rated to carry up to 10 kg (22.05 lb) – well suited for carrying groceries, a backpack, a small toolbox, and anything else you need to run daily errands in the city. The starting configuration of the bike itself weighs in at 23.5 kg (52 lb).

The Avinox Drive System at the heart of the Revo-C delivers 105 Nm of torque in regular PAS mode, or 120 Nm for a quick boost Velo De Ville

With all this tech packed into the Revo-C, the bike surprisingly doesn't have a bulky design. It's clean and minimalist but features like integrated lighting can help it stand out when it needs to. It's also configurable. You can choose the features, colors, and frame sizes to ensure it suits your needs.

The high-end German custom builder is marketing this ebike as a lifestyle choice for urban living, not just another transportation mode. "With the Revo-C, we are launching a bike that not only sets new technical standards, but also inspires emotion," says Gregor Rein, Sales Manager at Velo De Ville. "The combination of DJI's innovative strength and our commitment to individuality and quality creates an urban ebike experience that has never been seen before."

The Revo-C is set to appeal to a wide range of customers looking to fit a reliable ebike into their modern lives. It's made to order in Germany, targeted for the European market, and starts at €3,999 (which converts to about US$4,700). Options like a suspension fork, additional gears, more powerful integrated lighting and tougher cargo-hauling options can all be configured in for extra money.

Product page: Revo-C