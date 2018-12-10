Gaia is topped by a timber roof and rests on 3D-printed concrete foundations. The construction process involved extruding the mud mixture out of a 3D printer nozzle in layers, much like any other 3D-printed project. The hut is basic and its 20 sq m (215 sq ft) interior is taken up by one large room, though it's well insulated and performs well in the heat and cold. We're not there yet but with this project, inexpensive 3D-printed homes seem a step closer to market.