Inside, the Passport is also nicely designed. The front seating is very comfortable and seems to come right out of the Pilot, which also has roomy front seating. The driver has good access to controls and most things are intuitive, with the exception of the push-button transmission selection. That becomes distracting and doesn't seem to serve any purpose other than to be different for the sake of being different. Despite explanations from Honda representatives regarding the shift buttons and how they offer more space beneath the console, we don't see that. Instead, like most Americans, we see either a missed opportunity for another gadget/drink holder or just bewilderment as to why there isn't just a shift stick like we've become used to.