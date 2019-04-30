The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid features a 3.6-liter V6 engine paired with an electric drive for up to 260 hp of total system output, up to 32 miles (52 km) of pure-electric driving, an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 82 mpg-e, and up to 520 miles (837 km) of total gas/electric range. So you can tiptoe through the city quietly and completely emissions-free, before opening things up and traveling straight to your destination without stopping every 100 or 150 miles (160 or 240 km), as you would have to do with a pure-electric camper van or motorhome.