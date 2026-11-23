The heart of the engine that's meant to bring supersonic flight back to the airports is now up and running. Boom Supersonic has fired up the prototype core of an engine that will power two very different machines: Overture (the Mach 1.7 airliner) and the turbines it intends to sell to keep AI data centers going.

The test took place on November 21 at the company's site at Colorado Air and Space Port, east of Denver. It worked on the second attempt, and against Boom's own odds.

"Prometheus would be proud, we thought there was less than a 50% chance it would work, but on the second try overall we got light off," founder and CEO Blake Scholl told Aviation Week. He says the core hit 6,500 rpm with nearly 2,000 sensors taking data in real time. It was a deliberately short run and Boom plans to push the core further over the next couple of months.

Extremely few companies have made both an engine and an airplane. None has made a supersonic airplane and a supersonic engine—until today.



Today a new engine company was born. Watch volume up, viewer discretion advised. pic.twitter.com/ckLD9kKPDl — Blake Scholl 🛫 (@bscholl) November 21, 2026

Boom calls it the Sprint Core, and it's a key piece of Symphony, the engine meant to push Overture through the sky. It'll also go into Superpower, a 42-MW gas turbine for AI data centers, which will get it first.

No passenger aircraft has ever flown faster than sound since Concorde retired in 2003. In 1977 Concorde flew from New York to London in just under 3.5 hours at Mach 2.02. The same journey now takes around 7 hours.

Scholl started Boom after seeing a Concorde at Seattle's Museum of Flight in his mid-20s. "How is it that the most amazing things in aviation are in museums when there's nothing better in the skies?" he recalled on The Social Radars podcast. Overture is his attempt to get those hours back.

The Overture is hoped to become the world's fastest civilian aircraft Boom

According to Boom, Overture will cruise at Mach 1.7 (approximately 1,100 mph/1,770 km/h) at 60,000 ft (18,300 m) with 60-80 passengers on board at fares comparable to today's business class. The company has 130 orders and pre-orders from United, American Airlines and Japan Airlines.

In January 2025 its XB-1 demonstrator broke the sound barrier and a few weeks later it did so without anyone on the ground hearing the boom, one of the principal complaints about supersonic flight. But XB-1 flew on secondhand military engines, not one of its own.

Boom decided to build its very own engine in 2022, after Rolls-Royce, its engine partner since 2020, pulled out of the project. GE and Safran said they weren't interested either, and Pratt & Whitney said supersonic engines weren't part of its plans.

Symphony will wrap the core in a fan to make about 40,000 lb of thrust Boom Supersonic

This test takes that engine a huge step forward, as the core is the most critical part of any jet engine. You've got a six-stage compressor, that compresses the air, then the fuel burns in it and the hot gases drive a turbine which in turn drives the compressor.

In Symphony, the core will sit behind a fan that produces about 40,000 lb (178 kN) of thrust. In Superpower, the fan goes away, and the hot gases spin a separate turbine connected to an electric generator. Boom says the two engines share more than 75% of their parts, and it expects to test the complete engine around the middle of 2027.

Boom will even make its own single-crystal turbine blades, the parts that take the most heat, at its new factory in Centennial, Colorado. "When we bet on suppliers, we tend to be disappointed," says Scholl.

Overture aims for Mach 1.7, but its 2029 target is looking shaky Boom Supersonic

Meanwhile, AI data centers are hunting for electricity wherever they can find it to feed the beast, and many want their own gas turbines. And there just aren't enough to go around.

Boom saw a business there that could pay for its airliner. In December 2025, it unveiled Superpower with a launch customer already lined up: Crusoe, which ordered 29 turbines for US$1.25 billion. But the deal fell apart in September, and Crusoe told TechCrunch it would keep using turbines, "just not Boom's." Scholl says other customers will get about 250 MW of turbines next year, though he hasn't said who they are.

Boom plans to build 25 turbines a year by 2028 and 50 by 2029, with first deliveries in mid-2027. The airliner's timeline is murkier. The official target was 2029, but United CEO Scott Kirby said in October that "it's not going to happen in '29 – it's going to take longer." Days later, Scholl admitted on X that Overture "might be a year or two later than we hoped."

For Boom, the two businesses go hand in hand. "Once Superpower enters service, its operating experience and reliability data will help inform Symphony's development," the company says.

Source: Blake Scholl on X

