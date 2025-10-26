© 2025 New Atlas
Architecture

High-tech tower is one of USA's new tallest skyscrapers

By Adam Williams
October 26, 2025
High-tech tower is one of USA's new tallest skyscrapers
270 Park Avenue, by Foster + Partners, is a new supertall skyscraper that rises to a height of 1,388 ft (423 m) in New York City
270 Park Avenue's main structure is elevated approximately 24 m (80 ft) above street level
270 Park Avenue is elevated using huge fan-flared columns
270 Park Avenue's interior consists of 60 floors, and it contains office space, trading floors, and meeting areas
270 Park Avenue serves as the new global headquarters of investment banker JPMorgan Chase
270 Park Avenue has been designed to offer superb air quality throughout
270 Park Avenue's lobby includes a large US flag that flutters in an artificial breeze
New York City has gained a striking addition to its iconic skyline. Designed by renowned British firm Foster + Partners, 270 Park Avenue rises to a supertall height of 1,388 ft (423 m), making it one of the tallest new buildings in the United States.

270 Park Avenue serves as the new global headquarters of investment bank JPMorgan Chase. Its height makes it the 6th-tallest skyscraper in NYC and the 8th-tallest overall in the United States, though in the global rankings it sits at 35th.

The supertall replaces a previous high-rise that stood in its place and features a distinctive design that responds to the space constraints on the tight urban site. It's elevated above street level using large fan-flared columns, with an eye-catching cantilevering bronze-stepped exterior offering a welcome contrast to the many rectangular glass towers in Manhattan.

"The practice established an overall vision for the project and developed a state-of-the-art structural system to negotiate the site constraints below and at ground level," says Foster + Partners. "The innovative fan-column structure and triangular bracing allow the building to touch the ground lightly across the entire block, underpinning the essence of the design where the structure is the architecture and the architecture is the structure. By lifting the building approximately 80 feet (24 meters) off the ground, it extends the viewpoint from the Park Avenue entrance through to Madison Avenue."

270 Park Avenue is elevated using huge fan-flared columns
270 Park Avenue is elevated using huge fan-flared columns

The interior of the tower consists of 60 floors and hosts 10,000 employees, along with thousands of visitors per day. It includes eight large trading floors, office space, an "Exchange" with sixteen different venues, as well as spaces for town hall meetings and other large gatherings. The uppermost floors host an executive and client facility.

While no supertall skyscraper can truly be considered truly environmentally friendly, 270 Park Avenue does have significant sustainability features which reduce its carbon footprint.

It's slated to receive the LEED Platinum green building standard and 97% of demolition materials have been recycled, reused, or upcycled during construction. It's NYC's largest all-electric tower with net zero operational emissions (i.e. its day-to-day energy use produces no net carbon emissions because any emissions are either offset or eliminated). It also has triple-glazed windows, automatic shading, and water reduction and reuse systems.

270 Park Avenue's lobby includes a large US flag that flutters in an artificial breeze
270 Park Avenue's lobby includes a large US flag that flutters in an artificial breeze

Additionally, there has been a real effort to maximize air quality. Its ventilation system is informed by Harvard research into the effects of fresh air on cognitive function and it provides a constant supply of fresh air. Indeed, this focus on air extends to the lobby, which contains a US flag installation that has an artificial breeze that ensures it is always flapping in the wind.

Source: Foster + Partners

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

