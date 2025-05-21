Ambitious Saudi construction boom now includes a museum made from mud

Recent Saudi projects like the Line have been defined by their immense ambition and their modernity. However, the upcoming Asaan Misk Heritage Museum takes a very different approach and instead looks to the past with traditional mud brick construction to stay cool in the desert.

Asaan, which translates as "inheritance passed down through generations," will be located in Diriyah, near the Saudi capital Riyadh. Its design is informed by the area's traditional clay mud brick architecture, some of which dates back hundreds of years and is well-suited to the desert climate.

Finer details on the project are still quite light at this early stage – we've no word on whether there will be concrete reinforcement, for example – but we do know that the bricks will be made from a mixture of clay, straw, and water that has been baked in the Sun to harden it. These adobe bricks will be created locally.

The Asaan, Misk Heritage Museum will be located in Diriyah, near the Saudi capital Riyadh, and its design is influenced by local architecture Specto Digital

The museum, which has been designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, will measure 40,000 sq m (roughly 430,000 sq ft) and will be arranged around three shaded courtyards. There will be Educational, Arts, and Administrative wings, and the museum proper will host extensive collections of cultural artifacts through immersive exhibitions and displays. A conservation laboratory is also planned that will be used for restoring and preserving heritage artifacts and artworks.

"Through specialized spaces and interactive exhibitions, the museum offers inspiring experiences that encourage all segments of society to contribute to shaping the Kingdom’s cultural and civilizational legacy, ensuring its transmission between generations," says the Asaan website.

The Asaan Misk Heritage Museum is being created in collaboration with Saudi non-profit company the Misk Foundation and has just begun construction. It forms part of the astonishingly ambitious Saudi 2030 plan, which aims to transform the desert kingdom by the close of the decade with projects like Neom, Mukaab, and the JEC Tower.

