Soccer field in the sky tops first-of-its-kind skyscraper

Unexpected mashups are in vogue in skyscraper design lately, with Mercedes and Bentley themed towers two notable examples. Now we have an even more left-field collaboration: English soccer team Chelsea Football Club has partnered with developer Damac Properties to create a soccer-inspired Dubai skyscraper project – complete with a rooftop pitch.

Hailed by the developer as Dubai's first soccer-branded residences, the project will be located in the Maritime City port area and will consist of six towers – though the renders appear to show just four, the press release specifically says six – each rising to a height of 130 m (426 ft).

It will host a total of 1,400 apartments with between one and three bedrooms boasting floor-to-ceiling windows with sea views. The interior design is "inspired by London's cool elegance and Dubai's modern vitality," says the developers and looks suitably sleek and high-end. Naturally, it's packed with high-end amenities too.

"Chelsea Residences also offers thoughtfully crafted health and fitness experiences rarely seen in residential developments," says Damac's press release. "These include a cryotherapy center, forest relaxation pods, a Kneipp parkour therapy path, and a starlit wellness center. The project also features an infinity pool, aerial yoga studio, Chelsea Sports Bar, and even a powerhouse lounge – a resort-style mancave with live football screenings, boxing, darts and more. Dining takes a wellness-first and experience-rich approach."

Chelsea Residences' skyscrapers will reach a height of 130 m (426 ft) Damac Properties

Chelsea F.C. branding clearly features prominently throughout and there will also be resident-exclusive events hosted by Chelsea F.C. "legends" (presumably former players and managers).

It's a bold move, since the project is clearly catering to a very niche clientele: wealthy superfans of a specific English soccer team who want to live in luxury in Dubai. Still, if that sounds like you, apartments start at AED 2.17M (roughly £445,000 or US$600,000).

We've no word yet on when this one is expected to be completed. The same developer is also behind Zaha Hadid Architects' eye-catching Miami-based 8777 Collins Avenue.

Sources: Damac Properties, Chelsea Residences