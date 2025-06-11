Palace in the sky: Ultra-luxury skyscraper soars to almost 1,500 ft

Dubai is already full of amazing skyscrapers, however a new project by Deyaar Development looks sure to make a big impression on its famous skyline. Soaring to an ambitious height of 445 m (1,459 ft), the tower will contain luxurious residences and even a palace fit for an Arabian prince.

The skyscraper, named Downtown Residences, will be located in the city's burgeoning Business Bay development. It will be anchored by a chunky base, with twin tower-like sections rising out of it. Each tower's sleek exterior is broken up at points by segmented areas that will presumably be used for shared areas and amenities, though could just simply be eye-catching design elements.

Much of the interior will be taken up by 522 homes, which will be a mixture of apartments with up to three bedrooms, duplexes, penthouses, sky mansions, plus the ultra-exclusive royal palace mentioned, at the skyscraper's uppermost area. The renders also show rooftop greenery on the shorter tower section.

"From Dynamic Avenue with wellness and social hubs, to Sky Pinnacle 360, a space that represents the pinnacle of self-actualized living, each vertical segment offers a curated lifestyle," says the developer's press release. "Residents can explore immersive amenities tailored to every dimension of elite urban living. A Sensory Oasis midway through the tower, has floating gardens, air yoga zones, AI meditation pods, invisible spa, and luxury fitness spaces. Some 100 stories up is the Summit Society: featuring dining concepts, exclusive lounges, a grand screening room, and Legacy Lounge."

Downtown Residences is due to be completed in late 2030. If finished today, the building's 445 m (1,459 ft) height would actually make it Dubai's second-tallest building, after the Burj Khalifa, as well as the world's second-tallest residential tower. However, there's a wrinkle: Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina will be an even taller residential tower at 517 m (1,696 ft) and is due to open in 2028, plus there are a few other residential towers currently proposed, so everything is up in the air at the moment.

Indeed, the news comes during a particularly busy time for skyscraper construction in Dubai, with other notable projects including a Mercedes-Benz-branded tower and another car-themed tower, by Bugatti. This, despite serious local concerns over recent flooding that scientists think was exacerbated by climate change.

Source: Deyaar Development