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Architecture

$22-billion Dulles Airport makeover includes 'world's largest parking garage'

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
August 05, 2026
$22-billion Dulles Airport makeover includes 'world's largest parking garage'
Washington Dulles Airport is set to get a major revamp over the coming years, with 5 million sq ft being added and renovated
Washington Dulles Airport is set to get a major revamp over the coming years, with 5 million sq ft being added and renovated
View 8 Images
Washington Dulles Airport is set to get a major revamp over the coming years, with 5 million sq ft being added and renovated
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Washington Dulles Airport is set to get a major revamp over the coming years, with 5 million sq ft being added and renovated
The project will see the erection of a giant 32,000-space parking garage
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The project will see the erection of a giant 32,000-space parking garage
The revamp is said to enhance the airport's usability and passenger capacity while preserving Saarinen's original terminal design
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The revamp is said to enhance the airport's usability and passenger capacity while preserving Saarinen's original terminal design
A central walking tunnel and a horseshoe rail system will replace the existing tram-like people movers
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A central walking tunnel and a horseshoe rail system will replace the existing tram-like people movers
The revamp will also include spacious, comfortable seating areas, dedicated work areas, and amenities in bright, expansive settings
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The revamp will also include spacious, comfortable seating areas, dedicated work areas, and amenities in bright, expansive settings
A conceptual rendering of the North Facade
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A conceptual rendering of the North Facade
A rendering of Dulles Airport's main terminal from its grand opening program in 1962
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A rendering of Dulles Airport's main terminal from its grand opening program in 1962
The renovation will see the addition of new concourses, more gates, and more lounges
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The renovation will see the addition of new concourses, more gates, and more lounges
View gallery - 8 images

Washington Dulles International Airport is set to undergo a major renovation, with an expansion plan that's set to cost some US$22 billion.

President Donald Trump has been excited about this for a while now; NBC noted he personally took a look at the facility last October to assess what could be improved.

The President said in a statement that the idea is to "add more than 5 million square feet of new or renovated space. We’ll replace the current C and D concourses, which are basic disasters, all the while preserving the iconic original terminal."

A conceptual rendering of the North Facade
A conceptual rendering of the North Facade

The original terminal was designed by Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen in 1958, with a dramatic silhouette and a graceful elliptical form suggestive of flight.

A rendering of Dulles Airport's main terminal from its grand opening program in 1962
A rendering of Dulles Airport's main terminal from its grand opening program in 1962

You might know Saarinen's work from the US Embassy building in Mayfair, the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, and the Black Rock skyscraper in New York City.

The revamp is said to enhance the airport's usability and passenger capacity while preserving Saarinen's original terminal design
The revamp is said to enhance the airport's usability and passenger capacity while preserving Saarinen's original terminal design

So who's behind the design thinking for this makeover? Dezeen notes that the conceptual renderings you see here are credited to United Airlines – and not any particular architecture studio. These are said to have been selected by President Trump "after an extensive review of more than 30 proposals with the top architects anywhere in the world."

The Airports Authority and United Airlines will work together on this project, adding new spaces and facilities, while preserving the main terminal.

The renovation will see the addition of new concourses, more gates, and more lounges
The renovation will see the addition of new concourses, more gates, and more lounges

Apart from revamped concourses (the sections of terminal buildings where passengers board flights), the new and renovated five million sq ft will include an expanded main terminal, more gates, upgraded boarding areas and ticketing facilities, and quicker baggage handling systems.

The revamp will also include spacious, comfortable seating areas, dedicated work areas, and amenities in bright, expansive settings
The revamp will also include spacious, comfortable seating areas, dedicated work areas, and amenities in bright, expansive settings

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the tram-like “people movers” that transport travelers through terminals will be replaced by a faster and more efficient "horseshoe rail system;" there will also be a new central walking tunnel between terminals.

A central walking tunnel and a horseshoe rail system will replace the existing tram-like people movers
A central walking tunnel and a horseshoe rail system will replace the existing tram-like people movers

There's also going to be be way more parking, in the form of a multi-story parking garage with 32,000 parking spaces. As President Trump put it: "It’ll be actually the largest garage in the world."

The project will see the erection of a giant 32,000-space parking garage
The project will see the erection of a giant 32,000-space parking garage

If everything goes according to plan, he might be right. The Guinness World Record for the largest car park is currently held by the West Edmonton Mall lot in Canada, which has room for 20,000 cars. This happens to be the world's largest shopping and entertainment center, and it has an adjoining space for 10,000 more vehicles.

The proof, of course, will be in the pudding – and there doesn't seem to be any consensus as to when that will be ready. The renovation could take anywhere from President Trump's estimate of two years to United Airlines' forecast of a decade... or maybe more.

Sources: PR Newswire, US DoT

View gallery - 8 images

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ArchitectureAirportsInfrastructureTransportAviation
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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