Pixelated prism radically reimagines the traditional high-rise

The recently completed Hangzhou Prism is a striking mixed-use tower in China that offers a dramatic take on the conventional glass high-rise. The building rises to 106.5 m (349 ft) and is defined by a distinctive triangular form.

Located in the bustling Chinese city of Hangzhou, the Prism contains 43,000 sq m (almost 463,000 sq ft) of floorspace, which is divided between hotel accommodation, residential units, offices, and retail space.

The Hangzhou Prism’s unusual geometry creates terraces and outdoor spaces for occupants Tu Ximeng, courtesy of OMA

Designer OMA has never been a firm content to play it safe with run-of-the-mill designs – as evidenced by its Galleria in Gwanggyo, for example – and this building showcases the firm's unique approach to high-rise buildings. Formed by making two large cuts through an otherwise rectangular volume, the asymmetric tower takes the shape of a pyramid-like structure from one angle and looks more squat and sculptural from another.

The stepped facade isn't just for aesthetic purposes, but also helps align the tower with a nearby high-speed rail station and a park, while creating terraces and outdoor spaces for occupants that offer expansive views across the city. Additionally, at the base of the tower lies a large publicly accessible atrium that incorporates landscaping, water features, and recreational areas.

A publicly accessible atrium is located at the base of the Hangzhou Prism Tu Ximeng, courtesy of OMA

"A pinnacle reaching into the sky, the Prism pays homage to the ancient saying that there is 'paradise above, and Hangzhou below,'" says the studio. "The Prism is complemented by an adjacent 35,000 sq m [376,700 sq ft] residential tower, reflecting the geometry of a prism in its facade, and will encourage the development of a creative community in the new CBD [central business district] of Hangzhou. The design enables flexible programming and a broad repertoire of communal outdoor spaces, while maintaining a strong visual identity: striking in its form, archetypical yet contemporary."

The ancient city of Hangzhou is modernizing quickly and has undergone a construction boom in recent years. Other prominent upcoming projects include the Hangzhou Oil Refinery Factory Park, Yohoo Museum, Hangzhou International Sports Centre, and Hangzhou Wangchao Center.

Source: OMA