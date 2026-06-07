© 2026 New Atlas
Architecture

Pixelated prism radically reimagines the traditional high-rise

By Adam Williams
June 07, 2026
Pixelated prism radically reimagines the traditional high-rise
The Hangzhou Prism is an eye-catching mixed-use tower that rises to a height of 106.5 m (349 ft) in China
The Hangzhou Prism is an eye-catching mixed-use tower that rises to a height of 106.5 m (349 ft) in China
View 5 Images
The Hangzhou Prism is an eye-catching mixed-use tower that rises to a height of 106.5 m (349 ft) in China
1/5
The Hangzhou Prism is an eye-catching mixed-use tower that rises to a height of 106.5 m (349 ft) in China
The Hangzhou Prism includes hotel accommodation, residential units, offices, and retail space, plus there is a second adjacent tower that forms part of the same development
2/5
The Hangzhou Prism includes hotel accommodation, residential units, offices, and retail space, plus there is a second adjacent tower that forms part of the same development
The Hangzhou Prism’s unusual geometry creates terraces and outdoor spaces for occupants
3/5
The Hangzhou Prism’s unusual geometry creates terraces and outdoor spaces for occupants
Depending on the viewing angle, the Hangzhou Prism can appear either pyramidal or stepped in form
4/5
Depending on the viewing angle, the Hangzhou Prism can appear either pyramidal or stepped in form
A publicly accessible atrium is located at the base of the Hangzhou Prism
5/5
A publicly accessible atrium is located at the base of the Hangzhou Prism
View gallery - 5 images

The recently completed Hangzhou Prism is a striking mixed-use tower in China that offers a dramatic take on the conventional glass high-rise. The building rises to 106.5 m (349 ft) and is defined by a distinctive triangular form.

Located in the bustling Chinese city of Hangzhou, the Prism contains 43,000 sq m (almost 463,000 sq ft) of floorspace, which is divided between hotel accommodation, residential units, offices, and retail space.

The Hangzhou Prism’s unusual geometry creates terraces and outdoor spaces for occupants
The Hangzhou Prism’s unusual geometry creates terraces and outdoor spaces for occupants

Designer OMA has never been a firm content to play it safe with run-of-the-mill designs – as evidenced by its Galleria in Gwanggyo, for example – and this building showcases the firm's unique approach to high-rise buildings. Formed by making two large cuts through an otherwise rectangular volume, the asymmetric tower takes the shape of a pyramid-like structure from one angle and looks more squat and sculptural from another.

The stepped facade isn't just for aesthetic purposes, but also helps align the tower with a nearby high-speed rail station and a park, while creating terraces and outdoor spaces for occupants that offer expansive views across the city. Additionally, at the base of the tower lies a large publicly accessible atrium that incorporates landscaping, water features, and recreational areas.

A publicly accessible atrium is located at the base of the Hangzhou Prism
A publicly accessible atrium is located at the base of the Hangzhou Prism

"A pinnacle reaching into the sky, the Prism pays homage to the ancient saying that there is 'paradise above, and Hangzhou below,'" says the studio. "The Prism is complemented by an adjacent 35,000 sq m [376,700 sq ft] residential tower, reflecting the geometry of a prism in its facade, and will encourage the development of a creative community in the new CBD [central business district] of Hangzhou. The design enables flexible programming and a broad repertoire of communal outdoor spaces, while maintaining a strong visual identity: striking in its form, archetypical yet contemporary."

The ancient city of Hangzhou is modernizing quickly and has undergone a construction boom in recent years. Other prominent upcoming projects include the Hangzhou Oil Refinery Factory Park, Yohoo Museum, Hangzhou International Sports Centre, and Hangzhou Wangchao Center.

Source: OMA

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionOMAChinaSkyscrapers
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Saudi Arabia's JEC Tower will eventually exceed a height of 1 km (0.62 miles)
Architecture
World's new tallest building races toward completion in Saudi Arabia
The future world's tallest building has passed a major construction milestone. Saudi Arabia's JEC Tower has now reached 102 floors and is rapidly progressing toward its planned height of more than 3,280 ft.
The Pinnacle SkyTower boasts bragging rights as Canada's tallest skyscraper and reaches a maximum height of 351.85 m (1154 ft)
Architecture
12-sided skyscraper sets record for most floors in North America
The ambitious Pinnacle SkyTower has reached a major milestone. The supertall skyscraper has topped out at 106 floors and now holds the record for the most floors of any residential building in North America.
The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District is expected to be completed by the end of 2029
Architecture
Under-construction skyscraper looks straight out of a sci-fi movie
You could be forgiven for assuming that this pyramidal skyscraper project was a still from a sci-fi TV show, or perhaps another render that's never going to go ahead. But it is indeed real, and it's begun the early stages of construction.
The Mohammed VI Tower rises to a height of 250 m (820 ft), making it the tallest skyscraper in Morocco and one of the tallest in Africa
Architecture
Rocket-shaped skyscraper soars to record-breaking height
Designed to resemble a rocket on a launchpad readying for takeoff, this extraordinary tower reportedly draws inspiration from a billionaire's trip to a NASA facility in the late 1960s. It reaches a height of 820 ft.
The Vermont Villa is an impressive shipping container-based house that has a spacious interior, and includes its own pool and sauna
Architecture
One-of-a-kind shipping container house even has its own pool and sauna
We've seen a lot of shipping container-based houses, but few are as impressive as the recently completed Vermont Villa. The home has a spacious interior and even includes its own pool and sauna.
Tower F will be the tallest building in Africa once it’s completed later this year
Architecture
Africa's tallest tower rises with a mask-inspired design
La Tour F, a 76‑story skyscraper in Abidjan, will soon be Africa’s tallest tower at 421 m. Designed by Pierre Fakhoury, it combines government offices, public access, and green certification, symbolizing modern efficiency and cultural identity.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!