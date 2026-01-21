© 2026 New Atlas
Architecture

Only in Dubai: Striking skyscraper turns heads with glowing orb lounge

By Adam Williams
January 21, 2026
Only in Dubai: Striking skyscraper turns heads with glowing orb lounge
The Inaura skyscraper, by MVRDV, will be defined by a luminous "jewel-like" orb near its top
The Inaura skyscraper, by MVRDV, will be defined by a luminous "jewel-like" orb near its top
View 6 Images
The Inaura skyscraper, by MVRDV, will be defined by a luminous "jewel-like" orb near its top
1/6
The Inaura skyscraper, by MVRDV, will be defined by a luminous "jewel-like" orb near its top
Inaura will rise to a height of 210 m (689 ft) in Downtown Dubai
2/6
Inaura will rise to a height of 210 m (689 ft) in Downtown Dubai
Inaura will be oriented to maximize views of the nearby Burj Khalifa, which is the world's tallest building
3/6
Inaura will be oriented to maximize views of the nearby Burj Khalifa, which is the world's tallest building
Inaura's exterior will feature jutting balconies that help shade its apartments inside
4/6
Inaura's exterior will feature jutting balconies that help shade its apartments inside
Inaura's jewel-like orb will host a VIP space for well-heeled residents and guests
5/6
Inaura's jewel-like orb will host a VIP space for well-heeled residents and guests
Most of the Inaura's interior will be given over to luxury apartments that offer excellent views of Dubai
6/6
Most of the Inaura's interior will be given over to luxury apartments that offer excellent views of Dubai
View gallery - 6 images

How do you stand out in a skyscraper-packed city like Dubai? Well, you can either build really big – or you can build eye-catching. MVRDV opted for the latter with its Inaura tower, which will be defined by a luminous, jewel-like orb nestled between the building's upper floors.

Inaura is slated for Downtown Dubai and will be oriented to be visible from – and offer excellent views of – the nearby Burj Khalifa, which is currently the world's tallest building.

Inaura will rise to a height of 210 m (689 ft) in Downtown Dubai
Inaura will rise to a height of 210 m (689 ft) in Downtown Dubai

The skyscraper will rise to 210 m (689 ft), which isn't an inconsiderable height, but is nowhere near the massive Dubai buildings like the Burj Khalifa mentioned and the Tiger Sky Tower. It will feature a relatively understated rectangular glass form, which is enlivened by a banded facade with wraparound balconies, as well as that glowing orb, which doubles as a dramatic Sky Lounge.

"In its rapid rise to become a globally renowned high-rise city, Dubai has not lacked for attention-grabbing spectacle buildings," says the studio. "From fanciful, contorted shapes to intricately detailed crowns, many projects have sought to make their mark in a skyline dominated by the world's tallest building, to varying degrees of success. As part of their brief, developer Arada considered the site's context, including its strategic position in between Downtown Dubai and Business Bay, and the resulting visibility in the city. Among their design requirements, they therefore posed the question: 'How might an iconic tower be designed within the context of one of the most renowned skylines in the world?'"

Most of the interior floorspace will be given over to apartments, including nine luxurious "Sky Villas," plus there will be a hotel. Amenities include a restaurant, a gym, an infinity pool and an exclusive spa.

Inaura will be oriented to maximize views of the nearby Burj Khalifa, which is the world's tallest building
Inaura will be oriented to maximize views of the nearby Burj Khalifa, which is the world's tallest building

We've no word yet on when this one is expected to be completed. It comes during a big week for eye-catching Dubai skyscrapers and follows Mercedes-Benz's plan for a dozen towers in the Emirate, while in neighboring Saudi Arabia, the world's next-tallest building races towards completion.

Source: MVRDV

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionSkyscrapersResidential towersMVRDVDubai
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!