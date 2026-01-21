Only in Dubai: Striking skyscraper turns heads with glowing orb lounge

How do you stand out in a skyscraper-packed city like Dubai? Well, you can either build really big – or you can build eye-catching. MVRDV opted for the latter with its Inaura tower, which will be defined by a luminous, jewel-like orb nestled between the building's upper floors.

Inaura is slated for Downtown Dubai and will be oriented to be visible from – and offer excellent views of – the nearby Burj Khalifa, which is currently the world's tallest building.

Inaura will rise to a height of 210 m (689 ft) in Downtown Dubai The Boundary

The skyscraper will rise to 210 m (689 ft), which isn't an inconsiderable height, but is nowhere near the massive Dubai buildings like the Burj Khalifa mentioned and the Tiger Sky Tower. It will feature a relatively understated rectangular glass form, which is enlivened by a banded facade with wraparound balconies, as well as that glowing orb, which doubles as a dramatic Sky Lounge.

"In its rapid rise to become a globally renowned high-rise city, Dubai has not lacked for attention-grabbing spectacle buildings," says the studio. "From fanciful, contorted shapes to intricately detailed crowns, many projects have sought to make their mark in a skyline dominated by the world's tallest building, to varying degrees of success. As part of their brief, developer Arada considered the site's context, including its strategic position in between Downtown Dubai and Business Bay, and the resulting visibility in the city. Among their design requirements, they therefore posed the question: 'How might an iconic tower be designed within the context of one of the most renowned skylines in the world?'"

Most of the interior floorspace will be given over to apartments, including nine luxurious "Sky Villas," plus there will be a hotel. Amenities include a restaurant, a gym, an infinity pool and an exclusive spa.

Inaura will be oriented to maximize views of the nearby Burj Khalifa, which is the world's tallest building The Boundary

We've no word yet on when this one is expected to be completed. It comes during a big week for eye-catching Dubai skyscrapers and follows Mercedes-Benz's plan for a dozen towers in the Emirate, while in neighboring Saudi Arabia, the world's next-tallest building races towards completion.

Source: MVRDV